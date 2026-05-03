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ROSES RUNDOWN: THE ROSE ONCE AGAIN IS NOT WHITE

Still convinced it was rigged x

Hannah Rambour | News
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As the final day of Roses 2026 draws to a close, the University of York again, for the fifth year in a row, had to face a tough (definitely not embarrassing) loss.

Despite the Lancaster win being called late Saturday night, the weekend has still been an excellent display of sportsmanship for many of the York teams competing.

SCORES ON THE DOORS

Following their indoor and outdoor matches, for both the Men’s and Women’s Teams the University of York’s Hockey Club managed to achieve a clean sweep across all of their Roses fixtures, marking them as one of the most successful York Sport Society’s across this years varsity.

Following this wave of success, York Hornets managed to achieve their third consecutive Roses victory. This success continued across into the Dance Society, whose intermediate and advance teams won in both their categories also.

We ended Roses on a positive note at least, with the final match – Men’s Rugby 1s – scoring York their final victory for Roses 2026.

While the scores on the doors may say otherwise, as Lancaster finishes the third and final day on over 200 points, York clearly put up a good fight.

The final score stands at 241.5 to Lancaster and 120.5 to York.

BEST OUTFITS

Via Instagram @theyorktab

While the York supporters did turn out in the masses, the Lancaster side proved impossible competition when it came to side line outfits. Lancaster doesn’t just bleed red, they seem to also have an unlimited supply of red face paint also.

Perhaps our favourite side line outfit was Katie who came dressed as the Red Rose of Lancaster. Even from the other end of the pitch, the Red Rose of Lancaster was very visible.

ROSES CONTROVERSY

While the biggest debate at roses is whether the rose is red or white, the 2026 Roses Varsity offered an entirely new debate – whether throwing a white flare on the pitch is or is not the correct way to admit defeat.

While we’re not endorsing the throwing of flares, if this Roses has told us anything, York will do everything in their power to try and make the rose white.

Given we haven’t won for the last five years, lets just hope that those efforts pay off next year xoxo

Hannah Rambour | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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