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Lancaster dominate after the big win: Here’s your Sunday Roses recap

Lancaster has 241.5 points to York’s 120.5

Izzie Sanders | News
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After last night’s big overall Roses win for Lancs (we were on tenterhooks too!) we’ve gone from strength to strength, extending our already huge lead again today.

Lancaster has double York’s number of points (241.5 to 120.5). We have also earned the most points of any winning team in Roses history with 241.5, beating the current record of 241 points set at home in 2022.

We’ve ended Roses like we started, bringing in a huge haul of points with a flood of wins. Today Lancaster brought home 54 points compared to 13 for York, winning 26 out of the 35 events.

Missed anything? Here’s a rundown of all the highlights from Roses Sunday:

Lancaster started the day strong with a string of victories in indoor ultimate frisbee (8-6), mixed badminton (6-3), chess (66-54), 1st table tennis (15-2), 1st canoe polo (9-2), archery (too many winning scores to list!), ballroom dancing (3-2), debating (2-1) and Brazilian jiu jitsu (1-0).

York managed to win quizzing (0-3) and mixed tennis (1-5) before Lancs dominated once again, winning mountain biking (6-3), even more archery and ultimate frisbee, weightlifting (1380.64-1257.76), snooker (3-0), mens 2nd basketball (63-58), women’s 1st canoe polo (with a score of 0-0 somehow, but who are we to argue) and mixed lacrosse (10-7).

The afternoon started with a York archery win in individual senior women’s barebow (2-6), before Lancaster secured five more archery wins (massive shoutout to LUAC for killing it today).

Dance was a highlight for Team York, who won both the intermediate (2-3) and advanced (2-5) categories, giving them almost a third of their points haul for the whole day.

York ended the tournament on a high, with netball wins in the Sports Arena all afternoon from women’s college select (21-63) and 2nds (24-68).

Lancs and York achieved one rugby union win each to close out the tournament. Lancaster smashed York in the women’s 1st match (37-5) but York were dominant in the men’s 1st (24-39), earning them the final win of Roses.

For more of the latest Roses events and score updates, keep an eye on the Roses Live website or via @RosesLive on Instagram.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Izzie Sanders | News
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