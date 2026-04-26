Lancaster University take the lead in the first day of pre-Roses fixtures

The red roses currently sit 21.0-3.0 after the first 10 events

2 hours ago

The 60th Roses tournament is finally underway, and Lancaster are already ahead of York after the first day of pre-Roses fixtures.

Even though the tournament doesn’t actually begin until Friday 1st May, some fixtures take place beforehand for sports which have a longer duration or those which are held off-campus.

The pre-Roses fixtures this year include Rowing, 5k Running, Equestrian, Golf, Cricket, and Snow Sports.

On Saturday 25th April, Rowing teams from Lancaster and York headed to the River Lune for the first eight events of the Roses schedule, all reported live via the Roses Live website.

The University of York won the first and third events – Senior Women B and Novice Women B Rowing – whereas Lancaster University took the crown for the remainder. Following Rowing, there were two 5km Running races back on campus, which saw Lancaster triumph in both.

The full scores for the first day of events can be seen below:

25th April

Rowing, Senior Women B (8+) (2pts)

Final Score: Lancaster – 0 York – 1

Winner: York

Rowing, Novice Men B (8+) (1pts)

Final Score: Lancaster – 1 York – 0

Winner: Lancaster

Rowing, Novice Men B (4+) (1pts)

Final Score: Lancaster – 0 York – 1

Winner: York

Rowing, Senior Men B (4+) (2pts)

Final Score: Lancaster – 1 York – 0

Winner: Lancaster

Rowing, Senior Women A (8+) (4pts)

Final Score: Lancaster – 1 York – 0

Winner: Lancaster

Rowing, Novice Men A (8+) (1pts)

Final Score: Lancaster – 1 York – 0

Winner: Lancaster

Rowing, Novice Women A (8+) (1pts)

Final Score: Lancaster – 1 York – 0

Winner: Lancaster

Rowing, Senior Men A (8+) (4pts)

Final Score: Lancaster – 1 York – 0

Winner: Lancaster

Running, Open 5km (4 pts)

Final Score: Lancaster – 16 York – 20

Winner: Lancaster

Running, Women’s 5km (4 pts)

Final Score: Lancaster – 17 York – 18

Winner: Lancaster

The remainder of the pre-Roses fixtures take place on the 29th and 30th April, with the schedule as follows:

29th April

9:00 – Equestrian, Open 1st

9:00 – Equestrian, Open 2nd

30th April

8:45 – Golf, Open

11:00 – Cricket, Men’s 1st

18:00 – Snow Sports, Open Ski 1st

18:00 – Snow Sports, Individual Ski Race

For more of the latest Roses events and score updates, keep an eye on the Roses Live website or via @RosesLive on Instagram.

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