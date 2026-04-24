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michael jackson in concert in vienna in 1999

Michael Jackson’s shocking death was actually ruled a homicide – here’s what happened

His doctor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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The long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic film, Michael, is finally out. Since the film ends years before his death (and many cinema-goers might be too young to remember the news), here’s a closer look at what happened. Michael Jackson’s death was actually ruled a homicide in the end.

When did Michael Jackson die?

He died on 25th June 2009, aged 50.

How did Michael Jackson die?

So, Michael Jackson had suffered from insomnia for decades, particularly during the months prior to his death. His personal physician, Conrad Murray, frequently gave him various medications to try and help him sleep, such as lorazepam and midazolam.

On the day before his death, he rehearsed in Los Angeles for an upcoming tour. He returned to his house in the Holmby Hills just after midnight. During the early hours of 25th June, Michael Jackson struggled to sleep, in spite of taking medications. According to Conrad Murray, the singer kept asking for propofol – a sedative often used by anaesthetists in hospitals. Murray eventually did administer propofol, and Jackson lost consciousness.

Murray said he went to the bathroom, then found Jackson with a weak pulse. Paramedics were called, but couldn’t resuscitate Jackson with CPR. He was pronounced dead at at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre at 2:26pm.

His doctor was found guilty of homicide

Conrad Murrary during his sentencing in November 2011 michael jackson death

Conrad Murrary during his sentencing in November 2011
(Credit: Shutterstock)

On 27th August 2009, the Los Angeles coroner’s office concluded that Michael Jackson died from “acute propofol intoxication with benzodiazepine effect”, and his death was homicide.

Murray was charged with involuntary manslaughter on 8th February 2010. He pled not guilty, but in November 2011, he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison. He was released in October 2013, then opened up his own medical institute in 2023.

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Featured image credit: Karl Schoendorfer/Shutterstock

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Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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