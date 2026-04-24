Adam’s actor explains what happened to him after Netflix’s Unchosen, because he vanished

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Most of the storylines were tied up pretty nicely in Netflix’s Unchosen, but with Sam seemingly taking over the church, you’re left wondering what happened to Adam.

Adam, played by Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield, was a central character in Netflix’s new psychological thriller, Unchosen. He’s a true believer in the Fellowship of the Divine, and he quickly rose through the ranks after being lifted up as an elder.

Towards the end of the show, Adam seems very much in control of the cult after the removal of Christopher Eccleston’s Mr Phillips. The only thing standing in his way is Sam, who blackmails him with the recording of their fire-lit oral session.

Fast forward a year, and Sam enters the church in all his glory. It’s set up to seem like he’s the one in control now, but that leaves us wondering where Adam is.

Here’s what happens to Adam after Unchosen

Speaking to Tudum, showrunner Julie Gearey detailed why it was important to Sam to take over the cult at the end of Unchosen.

“I think the key to Sam’s character is he’s an absolute survivor. He’s an arch manipulator, he’s a survivor, and that’s the power of him as an antagonist,” she explained.

“You start with him escaping from prison, and then he ends where he ends in the series. It’s always [about] trying to give your characters the biggest arcs across the series, because that’s really, really satisfying for the actor and, I hope, really satisfying for the audience.”

With Sam now in the top dog chair, and Adam not even in the final shot, we are led to believe that the once great elder has left the church. His actor, Asa, doesn’t think so, though.

“I would hope that he could find the strength to leave [the cult], but I think he’s still got a journey ahead of him, an internal journey to really confront his own truth, to confront the loss of his family, to confront Sam,” he said.

“It’s so deeply ingrained in him, this life and this world. Unlike Rosie, who needs the change and who’s seen the chance to change, I don’t think Adam’s really opened his eyes to that yet.”

So, if Adam is still in the group, and he’s seemingly not in the room during that final shot, where is he? We know the church punishes people by locking them away, so it’s reasonable to ponder whether Sam has locked Adam away for his sins.

Unchosen is now streaming. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix