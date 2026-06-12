As Shakira is causing a stir on the Love Island podcast, here’s everything Harry is up to now

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Shakira has been making moves hosting the Love Island podcast alongside besties Toni and Yas. But don’t worry Harry, we haven’t forgotten that you too were a huge success story from Love Island 2025.

Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley didn’t exactly have an easy ride in the villa. He was on and off with Helena, before deciding his heart lay with Shakira. But, his back and forth did unfortunately mean not everyone was sold on how real his feelings were. But one year on, and look where we are!

Now, Shakira is hosting the new Love Island podcast, so what’s Harry up to?

Harry has gone back to playing football

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry (@harrycooksley8)

Prior to Love Island, Harry was a footballer at Farnham Town FC. Now, he’s gone back to the club, and shares pictures from the pitch all the time. Shakira supports him at his games quite often. He’s actually just this week signed a new one-year contract with the club, to stay there at least until the end of the 2026-27 season.

As well as his club, Harry played at Soccer Aid for UNICEF earlier this year.

He’s had lots of new job opportunities off the back of Love Island, too

The day job hasn’t been all Harry’s focused on, as Love Island has given him loads of new avenues for work. He does Instagram ads like they’re going out of fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry (@harrycooksley8)

Harry has had recent collabs with Pepsi, Sky and Superdrug. He and Shakira went on a brand trip with Garnier with a bunch of other Islanders, and Harry starred in an advert for Gillette. No big deal!

He’s still best mates with Giorgio

Harry has made friends with Giorgio Russo after they met through Love Island, and they’ve stayed close since. You can catch them down the football together most weekends, it would seem. Harry and Harrison are also still really close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry (@harrycooksley8)

Bit of modelling? Why not!

“I WALKED LONDON FASHION WEEK FOR @justincassin,” Harry said in a post. “Living the dream.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry (@harrycooksley8)

Of course, Harry and Shakira are still going strong

It goes without saying really, but Harry and Shakira remain one of the few success stories from Love Island 2025. Only three couples are still together from that series of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒 𝐊🪄 (@shakirakhan16)

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Harry and Shakira have moved in together, and regularly give TikTok updates on every day life. They’ve been jetting off on holidays, and look super happy. I’m glad they’ve proven everyone wrong!

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