George and Robyn have both addressed if they’ll rekindle things after leaving Love Island

3 hours ago

After both leaving Love Island 2026, George and Robyn have both addressed if they might rekindle things in the outside world. Prior to George quitting and Robyn getting dumped, they had been cracking on, and had shared a kiss. Things looked good between them.

Now they’re both in the outside world, so will things continue? George left for “private reasons” but has still made sure he’s been doing interviews all over the place. And I can’t lie, he’s been discussing wanting to couple up with quite a few girls. But he has spoken about Robyn, too.

George seems quite keen on Robyn, and appearing on a live-stream with Islander Harrison Solomon as the dumping took place, seemed to want it to be her who was sent home.

Harrison asked George if he’d like to meet up with Robyn if she were dumped, and he said: “Definitely like to speak to her for sure. Like there was definitely a vibe there, she was just such a good girl. Definitely the best personality of all the girls.”

When Robyn was then dumped, George got all giddy and said: “Bring my girl home. British Airways first class, bring her home. Nice warm dinner.”

In her exit interview after being dumped, Robyn described George as “lovely” and said at the very least, she’d like to speak to him when she gets home.

“I really enjoyed getting to know George. It’s unfortunate that he had to go home, but I hope he’s okay. That was my main concern,” she said. “We really hit it off straight away and he was a lovely boy. There were a few ups and downs, which is inevitable in there, but once we had a conversation, we smoothed things out. I’m looking forward to speaking to him when I’m home.”

The pair have since shared pictures of them on FaceTime together. So I guess, watch this space!

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