‘We love you beyond words’: Families pay tribute to four men who died in Mersyside car crash

Four passengers in their 20s died in the collision on

4 hours ago

Tributes have poured in for the four men who died following a car crash in Huyton, Merseyside, after the vehicle left the road and struck a lamppost.

The crash happened on July 24th at around 2:00am, with five people inside the car, The Guardian reports.

Jack Diggle, 23, Benjamin Dooley, 23, Andrew Roberts, 24, and Craig Shackleton-Brady, 26, were all pronounced dead at the scene, Merseyside Police said. The fifth passenger, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition.

The black Seat Cupra had been travelling from Liverpool towards Knowsley when it left the road and collided with a lamppost on on Liverpool Road.

Eleven roads in the Huyton area were closed over the weekend while police carried out investigations. A temporary flight restriction zone, banning drones from filming the scene, was also put in place.

Police warned that anyone who breached the restriction could face prosecution and have their equipment confiscated.

The families of the four men have since paid tribute to their loved ones.

Jack Diggle’s mum described him as “kind, quiet, thoughtful and loving”, adding that he adored his family and was a proud Everton supporter. She called him “our gentle giant” and said: “We love you beyond words and will love you forever. Rest peacefully, son.”

Benjamin Dooley’s mum, Kerry, said: “My son, my world, my best friend. It was me and you always.” She described him as “the kindest person I knew with a heart of gold”, while his sister Demi said he was the one who always gave her advice and looked out for her.

Andrew Roberts’ family said he was “full of kindness”. His father called him “the best son anyone could ask for”, while his partner, Kiera, said: “You were my whole life, and I don’t know how I’m going to cope without you, but I promise I’m going to try to stay strong for you.”

Craig Shackleton-Brady’s family described him as a devoted father-of-two with “a passion for life”. They said he would be remembered for his infectious laugh, kind heart, devotion to his family and the joy he brought to others.

Superintendent Paul Holden of Merseyside Police calls for any information from the public.