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Who’s friends and who’s not: The divide between the girls in the Love Island 2026 villa

There are two very separate groups

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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We’re at the end of Love Island 2026 and it’s time to look at who’s friends and who’s not in the villa, because there’s a pretty big divide amongst the girlies.

The divide could never be as big as last year, when Toni, Yas and Shakira literally despised Meg, Helena and Megan, but there’s a bigger gap than anyone realises.

Like last year, the villa friendship dynamic is two groups. First, there’s Jasmine, Mica, Priya and Angelista. Yes, Angie is apparently part of the squad? I don’t know how to feel about that.

Credit: ITV

Speaking in her exit interview, Mica said: “My core group was Jas and Priya, we were a little trio. Then with Angie, we called ourselves the Awesome Foursome. Those girls are incredible, and I’m so appreciative of how they’ve looked after me in the villa and I’ll always be there for them on the outside as well.”

Then on the other side of the divide you have Yasmin, Julia and Ellie. Although Ellie said she was besties with Angelista, so there’s definitely a little bit of crossover between the two groups.

“Lorenzo. I don’t know what it was, from day two I swear, we knew this was gonna be straight up platonic and ever since then it’s just been such a beautiful friendship. And then obviously Robyn. We were both pocket rockets and gelled so well. And then Angelista as well,” Ellie said on a podcast after getting dumped. “Obviously Yasmin as well.”

Credit: ITV

But Ellie did say she was friends with everyone and went to different girls for different things, so while there are two very prominent friendship groups, the divide definitely isn’t as strong as last year. There are a few people who avoid each other on every opportunity, though. Julia and Lola have never seen eye to eye, and Julia and Priya would rather not socialise.

Apparently, there was a time when lots of the girls didn’t like Priya too, although that seems to have changed now. On The Debrief, Robyn said she “knows there are cameras” and isn’t there for the “right reasons”. Victoria added that she’s “not really 100 per cent a girls’ girl”.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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