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House of the Dragon Ormund dyed Daeron hair

Daeron actor finally addresses whether Ormund dyed his hair in House of the Dragon

As a Targaryen, he is supposed to have silver-white hair

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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House of the Dragon season three has sparked loads of fan theories, but one of the funniest has been about Daeron Targaryen’s hair. Since Daeron has brown hair instead of the classic silver Targaryen look, some people have wondered if his cousin and guardian, Ormund Hightower, has actually been dyeing his hair to make him look more like a Hightower.

Now, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who plays Daeron in House of the Dragon, has finally responded to the theory. Speaking to Variety, Ainsworth revealed that he’s well aware of the theory that Ormund has been secretly dyeing Daeron’s hair for years because he hates the Targaryens.

When asked about it, he said, “I have seen that. Do you know what, it’s funny because it wouldn’t be too far-fetched for Ormund to think of something like that. He seriously is the type of guy to do that. It’s been so cool to see all of the audience reception and theories. And the excitement that people have for the character in the show is beyond me.”

But there’s no confirmation that Ormund is doing it

House of the Dragon Ormund dyed Daeron hair

via HBO

Even though Ainsworth laughed about the theory, he also explained, “There’s an element to it where it wasn’t explicitly said when we were on set either way. So there’s a world in which that could be happening, but I don’t know.”

Rather than believing Ormund is secretly colouring Daeron’s hair, Ainsworth said he likes the idea that Daeron naturally inherited his mother Alicent Hightower’s features.

He explained, “I think there’s something quite nice about him having his mother’s hair. There’s this connection he feels. He hasn’t seen his mother in years. But he’s made an ideal image of what his mother might be in the hope of some kind of other future for him. So the hair being the same, and the green colours, and the picking of his nails, things like that, I think it’s quite nice to draw that link between Alicent and Daeron.”

Instead of seeing it as part of Ormund’s manipulation, he views it as one of the few connections Daeron still has with his mother.

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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