Damn, did Corlys die in House of the Dragon? That cliffhanger foreshadows a major twist

7 hours ago

Corlys Velaryon has been a staple of House of the Dragon since season one, but he seemed to meet his maker at the end of season three, episode six.

This season, we’ve watched Corlys grow more and more disillusioned with Rhaenyra and the mission of the Blacks. His wife, son, and daughter are dead, one of his grandkids hates him, and another is off in exile with Sheepstealer. Even his bastards aren’t particularly keen on him, so it’s not surprising that he’s felt hesitant to fully back Rhaenyra.

That seemed to change during episode six, when his son Alyn pointed out that it took years for Corlys to accept him. He marshalled his army to return to King’s Landing, but they didn’t get very far thanks to Ormund Hightower’s forces.

Led by Ser Jon Roxton, Corlys and his men were easily put down, with the Sea Snake either dead or unconscious by the conclusion of the episode.

Though HBO is not sticking firm to George R. R. Martin’s source material, his capture does foreshadow a shocking twist to come.

Is Corlys actually dead in House of the Dragon?

Though people are already mourning on Twitter, they might have jumped the gun a bit. You see, while the showrunners aren’t opposed to switching up the source material, there’s simply too much to come for Corlys to kill him off.

Spoilers from here.

In the book, after two of Rhaenyra’s dragonseeds betray her, she’s about to lock up Corlys’ son when he betrays her, warning Addam of the incoming soldiers. He escapes on Seasmoke, ultimately raising an army for Rhaenyra to prove her wrong at the Second Battle of Tumbleton. At the same time, Corlys is locked up by the Blacks for treason in a move that subsequently pushes him to join the Greens when they retake the capital.

Now, here’s where things might differ going forward. In the books, Corlys is never captured by the Greens before the Battle of Tumbleton. In fact, his betrayal in King’s Landing is a catalyst for so many other major events: The honouring of Addam after his death, ending the Dance of the Dragons, and Aegon III’s later reign.

So no, unless the showrunners are completely burning Fire & Blood and doing their own thing, Corlys is not dead in House of the Dragon. In fact, his capture could suggest they’re moving up the timeline.

The chaos will unfold in next week’s episode.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: HBO