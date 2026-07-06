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Deceit, death and dead dragons: The reason people are losing it over the Tumbleton’s intro

House of the Dragon is about to get wild; grab the tissues

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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In a moment George R. R. Martin readers have long dreaded, House of the Dragon introduced us to the now-infamous town of Tumbleton.

In episode two of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra Targaryen finally ascends to the Iron Throne after lopping off poor Otto’s head. Rest in pieces, you horrible man. Unfortunately, the rest of the Greens’ forces did not get the memo, continuing to fight for Ageon’s claim to the throne.

Ormund Hightower, played by the magnetic James Norton, managed to capture the town of Tumbleton for the Greens. It marked the beginning of the end in Fire & Blood, and I don’t think any of us are ready.

HUGE spoilers from here. 

What’s the significance of Tumbleton in House of the Dragon?

Though we’re yet to see these events play out on the show, Tumbleton is the site of two majorly distressing battles in Fire & Blood.

In the first battle, Ormund leads the Greens’ forces against Roddy the Ruin and his Winter Wolves. Though shockingly outnumbered, and the vast majority do die, Roddy’s forces are able to deal a major blow by killing Ormund. Roddy, too, meets his end.

But here’s where things get truly crazy. Ulf the White and Hugh Hammer, the dragonseeds who have been crucial to Rhaenyra’s war, switch sides after not getting enough clout for their work. Riding their dragons Vermithor and Silverwing, they burn Tumbleton to the ground.

Following the betrayal, Rhaenyra fears that another dragonseed, Adam of Hull, is also a turncoat. He seeks to prove her wrong, gathering an army and challenging the Greens with his dragon, Seasmoke.

By the end of the second battle, the war has also claimed the lives of Adam, Hugh Hammer, and Prince Daeron. The most gutting moment will undoubtedly be the deaths of Tessarion, Vermithor, and Seasmoke after a three-way sky battle.

Maybe we just stop watching here and live in ignorance?

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Featured image credit: HBO

More on: Game of Thrones House of Dragon TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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