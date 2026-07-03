Where Frances Zaayer is now after Worst Neighbor Ever left out her second attempted murder charge

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Netflix’s new anthology documentary, Worst Neighbor Ever, has introduced us to some of the most shocking real-life neighbourhood disputes ever caught on camera.

One of the most heartbreaking stories is that of Shawna and David Scott, whose long-running feud with neighbour Frances Zaayer ended in a deadly shooting in Kentucky.

The documentary focuses on the months of harassment that led up to the attack, but it actually leaves out one surprising detail from the case. So, where is Frances Zaayer now, and what happened after the shooting?

What happened before Frances Zaayer went to prison?

Frances Zaayer had known Shawna Scott’s family for years. She even stayed with Shawna and her husband, David Scott, in late 2016 while renovations were being completed on her nearby home. But the arrangement quickly broke down after Shawna said Zaayer became increasingly difficult to live with. And she was asked to move out.

After settling into her house across the road, the dispute escalated into a months-long feud. Shawna later claimed Zaayer repeatedly harassed her family. In April 2017 the two women got into a physical fight, which led to Shawna’s arrest. It finally turned deadly on 26 May 2018, when prosecutors said Zaayer entered the Scotts’ home, shot Shawna in the face and then fatally shot David outside.

Police surrounded Zaayer after the shooting and arrested her following a brief stand-off.

The documentary leaves out one charge prosecutors later added

When Zaayer first appeared in court in May 2018, she was charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary. But WKYT reported that prosecutors later added a second attempted murder charge, alleging she had fired at another person before entering the Scotts’ home.

Zaayer pleaded not guilty, replying in court, “I can hear you, but it’s not true.”

At the hearing, some of Zaayer’s relatives insisted she had actually been the victim throughout the neighbours’ dispute. Her cousin, Euna Vansant, claimed Zaayer had repeatedly called police for help but was ignored. The relative said, “My cousin is a good person, and I love her.”

So, where is Frances Zaayer now?

The criminal case continued for several years before coming to an end in January 2022. Rather than going to trial, Zaayer accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to murder, second-degree assault and wanton endangerment. She was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

During the sentencing hearing, Shawna’s daughter, Haley Boyd, told Zaayer she “did not forgive her and never would”.

Although Zaayer admitted guilt as part of the plea deal, she never publicly explained why she carried out the shooting. Former Montgomery County deputy sheriff Duane Kidd later said Zaayer never believed she had done anything wrong.

Frances Zaayer is now serving her sentence at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women in Shelby County, Kentucky. As per inmate records, she will become eligible for parole on 4 May 2038.

Worst Neighbor Ever on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.