Wait! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already married? So, here’s everything you need to know

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It’s Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding day today, but according to friends, they’re already married. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Since Taylor and Travis got engaged last year, people have been trying to figure out when their lavish wedding would be. For weeks, there have been rumours that they were planning a wedding over the Fourth of July holiday in New York. Now, just days before the couple’s huge Madison Square Garden celebrations, a report has claimed they’ve actually already tied the knot in secret. So, here’s what’s actually going on.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce already married?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Page Six reported that Taylor and Travis have already legally married ahead of their big celebration at Madison Square Garden. The outlet claimed they officially became Mr. and Mrs. Kelce after exchanging vows in a private ceremony with only a “tiny group of loved ones” present.

One source told the publication, “They are already married.”

Another source, described as a music insider in Nashville, added, “Already got legally married.”

It’s been reported that the celebrations include a rehearsal dinner for around 100 guests, which took place yesterday. The main event is on Friday (3 July), with more than 1,000 friends and family reportedly invited.

The doors are expected to open at 3:30 pm, followed by a cocktail hour at 4 pm, a ceremony at 5:30 pm on the Madison Square Garden arena floor and a reception lasting until 2 am.

There have also been reports that famous friends, including Stevie Nicks, could perform during the celebrations, while Ed Sheeran and Paul McCartney have both been rumoured as guests.

There are also rumours they secretly got married in Tennessee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

Another claim in the report is that the private ceremony may have taken place in Tennessee. One source said there had been rumours the couple quietly got married there. Taylor moved there as a teenager to pursue her music career.

According to a website that tracks Taylor’s private jet, her plane left Nashville on Sunday. It flew to Philadelphia, where Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, lives. It then travelled to Tampa, where Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, lives, before returning to Nashville. A couple of days later, it flew back to New York City.

Some people think those stops could have been connected to a small family wedding.

It was also reported that security insiders at Manhattan’s City Clerk’s Office hadn’t seen a marriage licence for Taylor Swift in recent days. New York marriage licences are sealed, meaning the public can’t look them up, but sources claimed, “We would know.”

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily rule anything out. A New York marriage licence is valid for 60 days after it’s issued. And it’s also possible for couples to marry somewhere else entirely.

Meanwhile, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani was asked about the reported wedding during a press conference. Instead of confirming anything, he joked, “My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool. And if you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside. And you will be staying cool.”

So, the truth about whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already married is only known to the two of them and the people who were there. Right now, there’s no official proof that they are.

Hopefully, tonight we’ll get a royal Instagram post from Taylor saying she finally got married and her Love Story came true!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.