Search resumes for Bristol University student who went missing in Romanian mountains

2 hours ago

Authorities are continuing the search for George Smyth, an 18-year-old University of Bristol student who went missing in Romania back in November 2025.

George vanished whilst solo hiking near Dracula’s castle in Valea Gigănesti, in the Bucegi Mountains. Rescue teams are resuming their search for him after being forced to halt effort for a week due to an avalanche risk.

The University of Bristol student was last heard from when he made an emergency SOS call saying he was exhausted and suffering from hypothermia. Previous rescue efforts were cut short due to large volumes of snow in the area, up to three meters deep.

The snow and ice, beginning to thaw, have led to the new search. However, the rescue service said: “Unfortunately, no other conclusive hints have emerged at this moment.” The search to find the teen will continue to be a challenge due to the harsh conditions.

The teen’s family were not aware he was going on this expedition. In January, they explained how they were forced to accept his death. They said it was “cruel beyond belief”, but had managed to accept it.

In the initial search, George’s backpack was found, however, no further discoveries were made. Through piecing together his journey, George seemed to be hiking towards the Village of Bran, famous for its castle, rumoured to be where Dracula lived. It seems he managed to reach Tiganesti Valley, where he called emergency services.

George’s mum immediately flew to Romania to help with the search. The family later released a statement saying: “[He] was a phenomenally kind and selfless person, fiercely loyal to his friends and full of energy and enthusiasm for everything he did.

“We will never forget George’s unique character. He brought so much to our lives and had more impact on the world during his 18 years than many people achieve over much longer periods.”

The latest search continues to be very difficult, with thick layers of ice and snow. Rescue teams remain optimistic that the warmer weather will uncover areas previously unsearchable.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by trauma, distress, or a shocking incident, please do not hesitate to reach out for support.

You can contact the University of Bristol Student Wellbeing Service or UWE Bristol Wellbeing Service for confidential support and guidance. You can also reach out to Bristol SU Nightline for listening support during the evening and night-time hours.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Mind offers advice and support for anyone struggling with mental health. You can contact them on 0300 123 3393 or visit their website for further information.

Featured image via Google Earth and Facebook