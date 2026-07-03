Agonising 911 calls as family find child drowned before he miraculously came back to life in morgue

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911 audio has been shared from the tragic moment a family found their toddler drowned in the pool in their garden. However, later on, he miraculously came back to life in the hospital morgue.

Two calls were made within moments of each other, as parents of the boy, 18-month-old Vincent Lorenzo Fiordilino, tried to save his life. Now, the recordings of both of the calls, and police records, have been obtained by the California Post.

“I just found my nephew in the pool,” a family member is reported to have said “shakily”, with other family members being heard screaming on the call. The operator then asked if the toddler was breathing, and the reply was: “We’re not sure.”

In another 911 call that was made from the same US address, screams could be heard from multiple different people. The 911 operator struggled to work out what was going on. A woman shouted frantically: “I’m calling, I’m calling. I need an ambulance.”

According to the publication, records showed the pool at the family home had been measured at around 57 degrees Fahrenheit at the time. The operator took some key information about the location of the incident, before the person added: “My nephew, my nephew was in a fall in the pool.”

The person said they didn’t know how long the child had been in the pool, and that they were trying CPR. It was then said the child was “starting to respond”.

However, after nearly six minutes on the call, emergency services arrived to the scene and the child was taken to hospital. He was declared dead.

In a miracle change, as a medical examiner arrived to take his body from the morgue, they discovered a faint heartbeat. The child was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Now, a GoFundMe has been set up to try and support his recovery and help out with medical treatment. “On February 8, 2026 during what should have been a joyful Super Bowl Sunday, the Fiordilino family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare,” the page has explained.

“Their 18‑month‑old baby boy, Vincent Lorenzo Fiordilino, suffered a tragic accident and fell into the family pool. He was underwater for approximately five minutes before first aid was administered while waiting for first responders. Vincent was rushed to Gilbert Mercy Hospital, where doctors worked tirelessly to save him.

“At around 8:00 p.m., the unthinkable happened—Vincent was declared deceased. His devastated parents were sent home in unimaginable grief. But God had other plans. A little after 11:30 p.m., the family received a call no one expected: the medical examiner had detected a faint heartbeat. Vincent was immediately airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, fighting for his life.”

Since, the family has been told Vincent’s organs have been shutting down. The page added: “They explained that the next 72 hours would be critical for Vincent’s survival and neurological outcome. But once again, Vincent continued to fight. On Thursday, February 12, at 1:45 p.m., a follow‑up MRI brought a wave of hope the family desperately needed. By the grace of God, the results showed no brain damage. ”

It concluded: “The Fiordilino family is overwhelmed with gratitude—but also with medical expenses that are far beyond what they can manage alone. Between emergency care, air transport, ICU treatment, MRIs, organ support, and the long-term therapy ahead, the financial burden is immense.

“This GoFundMe has been created to help ease that burden so the family can focus on what matters most: supporting Vincent as he continues to defy the odds. Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a meaningful difference. If you cannot donate, sharing this page is just as powerful. Thank you for your prayers, your kindness, and your support for baby Vincent—our miracle fighter.”

However, police are now said to be recommending charges against the family. According to the NY Post, The Gilbert Police Department is recommending one felony charge of child abuse to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

“Gilbert PD detectives conducted a thorough investigation regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident,” the department said. “Based on the facts of this investigation, one charge of A.R.S. 13-3623(A)(3), Child or vulnerable adult abuse, was recommended to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for both the mother and father of the victim.”

No decision on charges has been made yet.

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