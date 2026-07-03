Sinister false claims about actor resurface as ex-wife Madonna savages him in Confessions II

The serious allegations have popped up numerous times over the years

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In Madonna’s triumphant return to diva domination, Confessions II, the singer seems to reference her marriage to Hollywood actor Sean Penn.

“Love is the strangest thing. Just when you think you’ve finally let go, it comes back to you,” the lyrics went in Bizarre.

“Movie star, deep blue eyes. In Hollywood, we’re a perfect prize. He drove way too fast, Shelby Cobra wasn’t meant to last. Roll out the carpet for us, but you don’t share it. All ’cause you’re threatened by me, you won’t admit it. The little things that you do don’t make me want you. Who knew love could be so bizarre?”

He “drove too fast”, and “Shelby Cobra” is a reference to the actor’s reckless driving conviction in 1987.

“I know I left you behind and you resent me. A thousand reasons why you could never have me,” she adds in the next line. “The thought of being with you is so indecent. I guess you’ll never know my dirty little secret.”

Though Sean Penn and Madonna weathered a number of storms during their marriage, with the release of the new album, misinformation is spreading once again.

Sean Penn did not beat Madonna with a baseball bat

When Sean Penn and Madonna’s relationship was coming to an end in the 80s, a series of sinister allegations emerged. In the Madonna Unauthorised book, it was claimed that Madonna was repeatedly beaten throughout the four-year marriage, including by a baseball bat. In another moment, it was alleged that Sean Penn tied the singer to a chair.

Those allegations have circled back after the album, with people posting the words “baseball bat” in various comment sections.

But here’s the thing: Both parties have denied that the attacks ever happened. In 2015, director Lee Daniels referenced the allegations in a moment that saw him slammed with a $10 million defamation suit. It was eventually dropped when the director apologised to the actor and retracted his statement.

“I had a freaking SWAT team come into my house,” Sean Penn told The New York Times. “I said: ‘I’m not coming out. I’m going to finish my breakfast.’ The next thing I knew, windows were being broken all around the house and they came in. They had me in handcuffs.”

Madonna also denied the accusations, writing an affidavit for the lawsuit that rejected any reference to abuse.

“While we certainly had more than one heated argument during our marriage, Sean has never struck me, ‘tied me up,’ or physically assaulted me, and any report to the contrary is completely outrageous, malicious, reckless and false,” she said.