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KATSEYE just revealed the reason for Manon’s hiatus, and it’s not what people were thinking

Apparently there’s no feud in the group

Isabella Zbucki | Entertainment
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It’s been four months since Manon Bannerman announced her hiatus from KATSEYE, and now the group has finally revealed the reason, and it’s not what fans were previously thinking.

The six-piece group were formed back in 2023 on reality competition series, Pop Star Academy, and have since gone onto achieve viral success with two top 40 hits.

In early February, Manon took to Instagram to share she was taking a temporary break from the group for health reasons.

But since announcing her hiatus, Manon was reportedly caught liking a post saying she’d experienced mistreatment in the music industry as a black woman.

This lead to speculation among fans that her departure was due to race and being the only black woman in the group.

What has KATSEYE said about why Manon went on hiatus?

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A post shared by manon (@meretmanon)

However, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, KATSEYE set the record straight on rumours abou Manon’s departure.

Speaking to the publication, Sophia cleared the air, saying: “We can definitely say that in our situation, in no way was it about race.”

She added: “That goes against everything we stand for.”

Another rumour the girls dismissed was that Manon left because of a feud in the group.

In the same interview, Lara spoke of missing her fellow bandmate, saying: “The safest space that we had was within the six of us.”

She went on to say: “People just have no idea what goes on. They just don’t. It’s nothing but love between us.”

KATSEYE addressed whether Manon will return any time soon

KATSEYE music video shot

via YouTube

The group has also previously shared an update with fans relating to Manon’s future in the group, where they said “it’s not our place or anybody’s place to rush her.”

“We want to give her all the time that she needs, all the space that she needs. And so we don’t want to make any assumptions, set anything in stone. She really deserves that and the door is always open.”

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Featured image via Instagram @meretmanon and @katseyeworld

More on: Celebrity KATSEYE Music
Isabella Zbucki | Entertainment
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