Dumped Islander reveals which Love Island girl has the deadest chat and I’m howling

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As always, the dumped Islanders are coming out of the Love Island 2026 villa and dropping all the tea, including who had the deadest chat.

Tommy went on Tyrique’s stream after being sent packing, and someone called in and asked him exactly that. Who is the worst at chatting people up? Everyone, including myself, expected him to say one of the guys. Probably Aidan because he seems to be awful at pulling girls, or maybe Samraj because he’s pretty quiet.

But he went straight ahead and said a girl instead. Mica. From what we’ve seen, Mica is pretty loud, thinks a lot of herself and is always talking over people. So the thought of her having dead chat is hilarious.

“Probably Mica. I never really spoke to her. She’s struggling to connect with the boys, so maybe that’s on her chat,” Tommy said. Brutal.

The dumped Islander repeated that she’s “kind of struggling on a bit,” which basically seems to be code for her time in the villa is up. After Mica was automatically saved by the other Islanders in the dumping, everyone turned on her. It was pretty unfair how she just got a free pass.

Mica seemed like one of the most popular girlies at the start, getting to know Samraj, George and Simba in a matter of days before suddenly deciding she wanted to go back to Samraj.

After literally stealing Samraj from her bestie Priya in a brutal move that rubbed everyone up the wrong way, they’re still getting to know each other, but things have gone a bit dead between them. I’ve never seen them have one interesting conversation

On Twitter, everyone thinks it’s her time to go home. One person said: “Yeah this is not the show for her. She needs to go home. Everyone is saying she’s genuine when she’s sly as hell. Like bye Mica.”

Others are getting annoyed by how she’s joined at the hip to Jasmine and copies everything she does. “Mica lives through Jasmine it’s so annoying like go and talk to some boys ffs,” someone else said. If things don’t work out with Samraj, I can’t see her lasting much longer.

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Featured image credit: ITV