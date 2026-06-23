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A look at Mica’s insane life in Barbados before she went into the Love Island villa

She went to Rihanna’s house once

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Mica is getting all the heat on Love Island right now after suddenly making a beeline for Samraj and stealing him off Priya, so here’s a deep dive into her life in Barbados, when she’s not in the villa.

The 21-year-old is from the Caribbean island and moved to the UK in 2023 as a student, so she’s only been here for three years. “I live in London but I’m from Barbados and Australia. I’m White Australian and Black Caribbean,” she said in her introduction.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mica Amor (@mica_harris)

Mica’s mum is from Barbados, while her dad is from Australia, and a quick look at her Instagram shows her life in Barbados really is everything you’d expect. Bikinis and cocktails on the beach all day every day! So, the Majorca villa must be a home from home for her.

She does pop back to Australia from time to time too, and split her time between both while growing up, but she definitely considers Barbados her home as she captioned a post: “Home sweet home.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mica Amor (@mica_harris)

Her aunt Mia Mottley is currently the Prime Minister of Barbados and has held the position since 2018. She’s clearly well-loved because she recently celebrated securing all 30 parliamentary seats for the third time.

If that wasn’t cool enough already, her aunt once took her to meet Rihanna. Yes, THE ACTUAL Rihanna at her home in Barbados. What a flex.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mica Amor (@mica_harris)

“She was staying two houses down from my grandparents and my aunt was taking me to see them. But then we turned up outside this house I didn’t recognise and Auntie Mia said, ‘Surprise, you’re meeting Rihanna!'” Mica said. “She’s the loveliest person. She really is the people’s princess and it’s lovely when she comes to Barbados because she goes full Bajan.”

Oh, and her cousin is also the late actress Eva Mottley, who played Denzil Tulser’s wife, Corinne Tulser, in Only Fools and Horses. What a wild life!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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