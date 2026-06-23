‘I will not defend him’: Simba’s brother slates the way he’s behaving in the Love Island villa

3 hours ago

Simba is being majorly called out for the way he’s gone about things in the Love Island villa and treated Angelista, even by his own brother. The Islander’s sibling has been sharing videos on TikTok speaking about his brother’s behaviour, and he’s absolutely slated him.

After Angelista recoupled with Simba and he outrageously said he would have rather been with Mica, he said: “Simba, my older brother and my only brother, I will always support you but God damn, if anyone knows, he knows I will not always defend him. I think I’m a pretty real and fair person, especially in his life. Today was an absolute shambles.”

He said he felt “so bad” for Angelista because the speech she made was “so nice, so incredible, so thoughtful”. Then “my brother just said, I would have rather coupled up with Mica bro”. He said he really likes them together and hoped that the two second preview clip of Simba wanting to take Mica to the hideaway wouldn’t actually happen.

That obviously didn’t age well because as we now know, Simba really did ask Mica to go to the hideaway with him in the wildest move ever. As you can imagine, Simba’s brother wasn’t very happy about it.

“I just feel bad for Angelista. There’s honestly nothing really here to celebrate. Nothing at all really to celebrate. I always support my brother, but Lord, I didn’t even smile this episode, man. I was just like, gosh,” he said before adding that he feels like Simba and Mica is just “lust” but Angelista is more “wifey”.

However, in another video, he slammed people who are saying Simba was just using Angelista to get into the villa. “Angelista was always his number one,” he said. He also said Simba is a massive “drama queen” and “does too much,” so we all need to just get used to it.

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Featured image credit: @stkz27_/TikTok and ITV