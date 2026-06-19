A deep dive into Lorenzo from Love Island’s luxury men’s clothing brand selling £185 jeans

There are only two items on sale right now

4 seconds ago

Ever since Lorenzo stepped foot into the Love Island villa, everyone’s been really intrigued about his job. He just called himself a business owner in his introduction and his LinkedIn doesn’t give much away, but we’ve finally tracked down his clothing brand. So, here’s a deep dive into what he actually does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PALMERA (@palmeraclo)

Inside Love Island’s Lorenzo’s job as a clothing brand owner

Lorenzo’s brand is called Palmera, which sells luxury men’s clothes. He launched the company in December 2024 with an influencer called Rob Green, who revealed in a TikTok video this week they “spent thousands of pounds on launching a clothing brand with no plan” and ended up getting scammed. Oh no!

It looks like Rob is trying to use Lorenzo being in the villa to relaunch the brand again, though, and he’s designing their new collection right now. “Whilst Lorenzo is in the Love Island villa, I’m looking at fabric samples today at a fabric store for our new resort collection,” Rob said in the series titled: “Running a clothing brand alone while my business partner is in London.”

“Palmera is a premium menswear fashion brand born out of a desire to celebrate the rich and vibrant culture of the Mediterranean. Founded with the vision of blending European craftsmanship and quality materials with modern silhouettes and styles, Palmera brings a fresh, sophisticated take on a nostalgic era of menswear,” the website says.

They’re all about “timeless pieces” and “effortless luxury,” but Palmera only currently has two products available, and they’re both in the sale. There’s an oversized black shirt with white piping that retails for £145 and a cream t-shirt with the “Palmera” branding that costs £95. Other products that are now sold out include a £185 pair of white jeans and a £115 alpaca wool beanie.

The brand was actually worn a lot on All Stars last year, with Ron and Nas sporting their most-loved item, the Calo Shirt. If you spot Lorenzo wearing any Palmera fits, now you know that’s his own brand.

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Featured image credit: ITV and Palmera