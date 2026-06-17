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What every Love Island 2026 cast member is really like, according to dumped Islander

Lola is a ‘dark horse’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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We’ve got to know the Love Island 2026 cast pretty well inside the villa now, but what are they actually like in real life? The edit always makes people come across different, but one of the dumped Islanders has spilt all the IRL tea.

In an interview on The Sun’s Showbiz Fix podcast, George, who was forced to leave because a family member was unwell, has revealed what every single Islander is like in real life. So, here goes.

Aidan

Credit: ITV

He said Aidan is a “proper geezer” but is always going “100 miles per hour”. He said: Big smile, everything’s positive. Engaging. Gets everyone involved in a conversation. Everyone naturally is drawn to Aidan.”

Angelista

Credit: ITV

George said Angelista is a “really nice girl” and “really friendly,” but she’s “very quiet” in the villa. I think that’s pretty accurate to what we’re seeing on screen.

Ellie

Credit: ITV

“Fire. Fire. Fire and smoke. Smoke and fire. Loads of energy. Very loud. Gives her opinion on everything. Finds everything funny. Constantly laughing at everyone’s jokes,” George said about Ellie.

Jasmine

Credit: ITV

As well as being insanely beautiful and his type on paper, the dumped Islander said Jasmine is very “mature” and “knows what she likes”.

Kavan

Credit: ITV

George described Kavan as “just a puppy” and the more “calm and collected” brother. He said he’s got a “great smile” and “perfect hair” but “licks his lips a lot”. I’m glad it’s not just us that’s noticed.

Lola

Credit: ITV

As for Lola, she tends to go quiet when she’s in a big group, but when you actually get to know her, she comes out of her shell and is “cracking jokes left, right and centre” and has “dark horse energy”. Love that for her.

Lorenzo

Credit: ITV

George only had things to say about Lorenzo’s looks. “Beautiful. Greek God. The best looking bloke I’ve ever met, for sure.” Fair.

Mica

Credit: ITV

The dumped Islander had a whole host of incredible adjectives to describe Mica. “Stunning, gorgeous, authentic, great style, bubbly, very smiley.” Wow.

Priya

Credit: ITV

He very interestingly described Priya as a “sales girl”. She’s very “assertive,” always “on the front foot” and “when you say something she’ll say something back immediately”. Apparently, she’s really good at remembering everyone’s names too.

Samraj

Credit: ITV

“Cool, calm, collected. Very well put together, well dressed. Great hair, great bod. Complete man,” he said about Samraj. What a huge compliment.

Sam

Credit: ITV

Sam is just how he comes across. Really “calm, pure, honest and innocent” but “funny and chatty” at the same time. Just an all-around great guy who “holds his own” in a group where there are some big energies.

Sean

Credit: ITV

Fitzy is a “dark horse” apparently, and all the girls were instantly obsessed with him. He’s “laid back” and “nonchalant”. Oh, and his body is “unbelievable”.

Yasmin

Credit: ITV

According to George, Yasmin gives off real “little sister vibes”. She’s very “emotional” and wants to be everyone’s friend, so “doesn’t want to hurt anyone”.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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