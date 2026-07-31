Inside Oxford and Cambridge’s lavish May Balls 2026 – and everything a ticket gets you

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University students like to party, but Oxford and Cambridge universities are renowned for hosting their extravagant summer balls – often called May Balls despite taking place in June. Known for their high-end nature, these all-night events celebrate the end of exams.

Here’s a look at some of the most popular (and expensive…) Oxford and Cambridge summer balls, what was included in the ticket price, and whether attendees thought they were worth it…

Trinity College, Cambridge hosted a ‘reduced price’ ball at £255

Trinity College Cambridge hosts one of the most sought after May balls across Oxbridge. According to its website, Trinity students could purchase one internal single ticket at the “reduced price” of £255. A dining upgrade could be purchased for £135 extra. The event was headlined by Rudimental, had unlimited food and drinks, and featured a fireworks display.

Ariunaa, a Cambridge University student who attended the ball, spoke to The Tab about her experience. She thought it was worth the money, highlighting the “amazing” fireworks show, different drink options, and live entertainment: “Everything was so well done – invitations, event guide on the night, umbrellas provided for the rain, oysters!!!”

The champagne was another huge highlight. However, she felt the food queues were “too long”, leaving some attendees did not get to try many of the options.

Despite its reputation as one of the university’s most exclusive balls, of the two Cambridge balls she attended, Ariunaa said: “From the perspective of a state school educated, non white person, Trinity was inclusive” because of the crowd it attracted.

Trinity College, Oxford hosted The Fratellis

Trinity College Oxford, conversely, matched this price for its surrealism-themed white tie event in June. The college’s general release tickets were £265, with the option to dine for £100 extra – plus an optional queue skip at £25. The ball had a huge number of music acts, including headliner The Fratellis – best known for hit Chelsea Dagger.

Emmanuel College, Cambridge – roaring 20s

Reimagining the roaring 20s with its “putting on the Ritz” black tie ball, Emmanuel College’s May ball featured live jazz, “vintage vibes”, student bands, tribute acts, and fairground rides.

Luna, a Durham University student who attended the ball with her boyfriend, told The Tab the event was a great time: “Overall was amazing, and I’d love to go again!”

Although each ticket was about £210, Luna said “the amount of food, drink and entertainment certainly made it feel like it was worth the money”, though added: “Whether it actually was or not is a different story.”

For Luna, the highlights of the evening included the accessibility of food and drink, the “gorgeous” set up, and “great” music. In particular, the Queen tribute band “really stood out” to her.

P.S. whoever designed Emma’s launch video and digital invitation needs a raise…

St. John’s College, Cambridge – over £28o?

@afanhandoyo Salah satu acara paling terkenal dan ditunggu-tunggu di Cambridge tiap tahunnya adalah May Ball! Dia diadakan di akhir tahun akademik setelah musim ujian di bulan Mei. Beberapa college mengadakan May Ball dan salah satu yang paling mantap adalah punya St. John’s College, yang ditampilkan di film the Theory of Everything. Sayangnya seperti banyak hal di Cambridge, May Ball berbayar dan harga tiket masuknya pun sangat mahal, bahkan lebih dari £280. Untungnya kita dari Darwin College masih bisa lihat pertunjukan kembang apinya secara gratis dari River Cam dengan perahu punt 🎊 #cambridge #mayball #stjohns #fireworks #theoryofeverything ♬ suono originale – swami

Once named the seventh best party in the world by Time Magazine, St. John’s May ball is among the most famous of the lot – and for good reason. This year, AJ Tracey headlined the event..?!

John’s May ball was a black tie event with the theme “partying through the ages.” Each court had a different vibe and its own era – and more glasses of booze than we can be expected to count.

Although one TikToker reported ticket prices in excess of £28o, the event was much-loved for its firework display and range of music. Another student, Jacob, highlighted the “endless food and drink stalls of various cuisines” – as well as music acts ranging from the headliner AJ Tracey to a drag set in another court at the same time.

While he preferred the rides at Jesus’s May ball – and appreciated the shorter queue times, he said: “It’s super worth it because there is something for everyone; you’ll never get bored.”

Plus, it had a gorgeous human-made poster for the event, which only adds points in our opinions.

Brasenose College, Oxford – £182

Brasenose hosted one of the few May balls that was actually in May…

With a Through the Looking Glass theme, the event boasted an open bar, a huge range of music (include ABBA Re-Björn). The ents-only tickets were £182 (with a £20 discount for Brasenose students). If you fancied dinner, it was £4o on top of that.

Another highlight of the evening was the themed cocktails – as well as a range of food options in the different quads. Cass, a student who attended the ball, said the “highlight was the open bar and magician.”

Cass felt that, compared to a University College (Durham) ball she had attended for £90, the event had less activities to offer, but highlighted the open bar as a factor that helped the evening feel like less of a “marathon.”

Peterhouse College, Cambridge – unlimited drinks and food

Peterhouse’s white tie May Ball was another fizz-filled affair, with unlimited drinks and food – as well as a huge number of bands and bars. Like Trinity, Peterhouse’s event did not have a set theme, but guests were engaged to wear white tie until survivors at 5am.

While Ariunaa felt that she got more for her money at Trinity, she enjoyed the early entry with champagne reception. She did, however, feel that early entry left her having exhausted the ents by 3am.

Another student, Hamish, said the night was “very, very fun.” He referred to the night-long free food and drinks as “so so crazy” – as well as telling us “there were so many bars and food vans and different stages… There was even a ferris wheel.”

Featured image via SWNS