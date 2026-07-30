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14 places in Liverpool you literally have to visit over summer

Graduated? Staying in Liverpool for summer? Here are our favourites to visit this summer

Bella Sanger-Davies | Guides
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Whether you’re still recovering from deadline season, desperately trying to ignore the reality of becoming a fully-fledged adult, or an eager fresher counting down the days until September, summer in Liverpool just hits different. While it’s tempting to spend the next three months rotting in bed or doing the exact same Smithdown pub crawl, the city goes elite when the sun comes out. Grab your sunnies and a trusty tote bag. Here are the top 14 places every Liverpool student needs to cross off their bucket list before summer is over.

1. Liverpool’s bookshops

There are many incredible bookshops in Liverpool, definitely worth exploring. Still Out-of-Print, run by Jimmy and his partner is beautiful. All of the books are sourced from donations and old university library books and are often just £2. They always have a great selection. You don’t even have to go to Smithdown to visit them –  they do book fairs at the Bluecoat every month! Another favourite is the Reader Bookshop, situated just outside Calderstones Park. News from Nowhere is also definitely worth a visit. It is run collectively by a women workers’ co-operative.

2. The Bluecoat Arms Museum 

The Bluecoat Arms Museum is Liverpool’s contemporary arts centre, it constantly hosts new events like ‘Plotting the Course’, the ‘Summer Botanical Cyantoype’, an ‘Introduction to multi – colour Lino Cut’, They also have a cafe! Anyone fancy a cappuccino whilst sketching the gardens?

3. Little Hardware 

Little Hardware is a speakeasy-style secret cocktail bar. The hidden entrance can only be found using clues online: ‘by the rusty wheelbarrow’. This bar provides a unique experience: the walls are covered in all sorts of tools and antiques. Even better – they serve outstanding food.

4. Crosby beach

Enjoy a trip to Crosby Beach when the tide is out. Crosby beach is the permanent home to 100 cast-iron figures that stretch the coastline, almost a mile out to sea. Enjoy views of the rolling North Wales hills. This is the perfect place to watch the sunset.

5. Walks in Formby

There’s much more to Formby than the beach! There are amazing walking trails to immerse yourself in nature. Some routes even offer opportunities to spot red squirrels and rabbits. It’s also worth visiting Formby town centre afterwards to browse the charity shops. Head over to Emily’s for a classic BLT.

6. Artefact 

Artefact is a wonderful venue that can be found in the Georgian Quarter. It hosts live drawing with the evening sketch, open mic nights, scrapbooking events and amazing hot chocolate.

7. PictureHouse at FACT 

Need somewhere to watch the Odyssey? This is ‘the only cinema in Liverpool screening on 70mm’, so it’s the perfect place!

8. Cafe Tabac

Located at the top of Bold Street, Cafe Tabac is a beautiful local coffee shop that serves up a delicious breakfast. The cafe converts into a bar by night – it’s the longest- running cafe bar in Liverpool. They serve exquisite cocktails and a rotating menu of their own creations. I would recommend the following highly: The Voodoo Queen, Singapore Sling and French 75.

9. Red Brick market

Red Brick Market is an independent vintage market found in an old warehouse. It hosts night-time markets with 2000s style fashion stalls and artwork of Liverpool, featuring over 100 traders.

10. Victoria Gallery and Museum 

The Gallery hosts free live drawing events every Saturday. This is the perfect chance to meet locals and enjoy a coffee together. The museum’s collection has been growing for over 150 years! It features everything from contemporary art exhibitions to natural history collections and serves as the perfect revision spot if you want a change of scene from the SJ.

11. Maray

Maray is a Middle Eastern Restaurant located at the top of Bold Street. Perfect to head over for a bite to eat after indulging in a cocktail or two at Cafe Tabac. It has incredible staff and great service, with lots of vegetarian and vegan options.

12. The Palm House 

The Sefton Park Palm House has a historic collection of plants.  The stunning Victorian Glasshouse has a cafe and is always hosting events such as yoga, sound baths and picnics!

13. Frankie’s Paint- It Pottery 

Located on Smithdown Road, they have a large range of items to choose from including miniature houses, jewelry boxes, and teapots. This is the perfect spot for a solo date or a cute meet-up with friends!

14. Chinatown

Liverpool Chinatown is easily recognised by the beautifully crafted Chinese archway that adorns the entry (which is actually the largest outside of mainland China!).  You will find a selection of cafes, Chinese and pan-asian restaurants, and Chinese supermarkets. Personal recommendations include: Yuet Ben, and Man Tseun Ho’s.

From cozy cafes and independent bookshops to sunny shores and legendary museums, Liverpool proves once again that it’s one of the UK’s ultimate summer destinations. No matter which of these 14 spots you check off your list first, you’re guaranteed great culture, unforgettable views, and proper Scouse hospitality. Which spot are you visiting first?

Bella Sanger-Davies | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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