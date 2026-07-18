How to prepare for your academic comeback this summer

From recovering your motivation to building healthier study habits, here’s how to make your academic comeback in September your strongest yet

6 hours ago

Recover from exam burnout

Exam season had all of us burnt out and spiralling so before thinking about deadlines and revision plans, give yourself permission to recover. Summer is the perfect opportunity to step away from your laptop and recharge.

Spend time outdoors, reconnect with friends and family, or simply enjoy slower days without the pressure of coursework. If you’re staying local this summer, make the most of beach trips or picnics in the park and pretend you’ve escaped somewhere tropical.

If the outdoors isn’t your thing, take up a new hobby or reconnect with something that was hindered by long nights stuck in the library. Getting creative is a great way to wash off post-exam stress. This will allow you to come back in September with a clear mind, ready to take on the academic year.

Identify your weak points

As uncomfortable as it might be, take some time to reflect on what didn’t go to plan last semester. Too many Raz Mondays, spontaneous shopping trips and bed rot sessions?

Knowing this will allow you to plan and become an academic weapon. You shouldn’t dwell on your mistakes, instead use them to learn.

Think about the habits you’d like to change and use them to create a realistic plan for next semester. It might be too early to schedule library sessions, but having a rough idea of what you want to improve will make September feel far less overwhelming.

If organisation is something you struggle with, digital planning tools Notion can be a great place to start. It can seem intimidating at first, but after watching a few YouTube tutorials and experimenting with templates, it’s easy to build a planner that suits your own study style.

Remember why you started

When you’re juggling deadlines, coursework and endless assignments, it’s easy to lose sight of why you chose university in the first place. Whether you’ve been battling essays, presentations or RStudio, academic pressure can make even your favourite subject feel draining.

Use the summer to remind yourself why you chose to study in Liverpool. Think about the friends you’ve made, the experiences you’ve had and everything that’s still to come.

Taking time to acknowledge how far you’ve already come can shift your perspective. University is challenging, but it’s also full of opportunities for personal growth, new experiences and achievements worth celebrating.

Visualise your goals

Before the new academic year begins, write down what you want to achieve. Whether you prefer a checklist, a Pinterest board or a vision board, having a visual reminder of your goals can help you stay motivated throughout the semester.

Start with smaller, achievable goals before building towards bigger ambitions. Breaking goals into manageable steps makes them feel more realistic and less intimidating.

Vision boards can reinforce motivation through the anticipation of achieving long-term goals. Whether or not you believe in manifesting, regularly seeing your goals can help keep them at the forefront of your mind and encourage consistent progress.

They are also really fun to make with friends!

Build a positive mindset

Alongside setting goals, make time to practise positive self-talk. It’s easy to compare yourself to classmates or focus on setbacks, but neither will help you move forward.

Remind yourself that one difficult semester doesn’t define your university experience. Every student faces challenges, and there’s always an opportunity to improve.

Your academic comeback doesn’t have to mean becoming the perfect student overnight. It’s about returning with healthier habits, realistic goals and the confidence to keep learning from both your successes and your mistakes.