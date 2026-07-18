The Tab

How to prepare for your academic comeback this summer

From recovering your motivation to building healthier study habits, here’s how to make your academic comeback in September your strongest yet

Ellie McNally | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Recover from exam burnout

Exam season had all of us burnt out and spiralling so before thinking about deadlines and revision plans, give yourself permission to recover. Summer is the perfect opportunity to step away from your laptop and recharge.

Spend time outdoors, reconnect with friends and family, or simply enjoy slower days without the pressure of coursework. If you’re staying local this summer, make the most of beach trips or picnics in the park and pretend you’ve escaped somewhere tropical.

If the outdoors isn’t your thing, take up a new hobby or reconnect with something that was hindered by long nights stuck in the library. Getting creative is a great way to wash off post-exam stress. This will allow you to come back in September with a clear mind, ready to take on the academic year.

Identify your weak points

As uncomfortable as it might be, take some time to reflect on what didn’t go to plan last semester. Too many Raz Mondays, spontaneous shopping trips and bed rot sessions?

Knowing this will allow you to plan and become an academic weapon. You shouldn’t dwell on your mistakes, instead use them to learn.

Think about the habits you’d like to change and use them to create a realistic plan for next semester. It might be too early to schedule library sessions, but having a rough idea of what you want to improve will make September feel far less overwhelming.

If organisation is something you struggle with, digital planning tools Notion can be a great place to start. It can seem intimidating at first, but after watching a few YouTube tutorials and experimenting with templates, it’s easy to build a planner that suits your own study style.

Remember why you started

When you’re juggling deadlines, coursework and endless assignments, it’s easy to lose sight of why you chose university in the first place. Whether you’ve been battling essays, presentations or RStudio, academic pressure can make even your favourite subject feel draining.

Use the summer to remind yourself why you chose to study in Liverpool. Think about the friends you’ve made, the experiences you’ve had and everything that’s still to come.

Taking time to acknowledge how far you’ve already come can shift your perspective. University is challenging, but it’s also full of opportunities for personal growth, new experiences and achievements worth celebrating.

Visualise your goals

Before the new academic year begins, write down what you want to achieve. Whether you prefer a checklist, a Pinterest board or a vision board, having a visual reminder of your goals can help you stay motivated throughout the semester.

Start with smaller, achievable goals before building towards bigger ambitions. Breaking goals into manageable steps makes them feel more realistic and less intimidating.

Vision boards can reinforce motivation through the anticipation of achieving long-term goals. Whether or not you believe in manifesting, regularly seeing your goals can help keep them at the forefront of your mind and encourage consistent progress.

They are also really fun to make with friends!

Build a positive mindset

Alongside setting goals, make time to practise positive self-talk. It’s easy to compare yourself to classmates or focus on setbacks, but neither will help you move forward.

Remind yourself that one difficult semester doesn’t define your university experience. Every student faces challenges, and there’s always an opportunity to improve.

Your academic comeback doesn’t have to mean becoming the perfect student overnight. It’s about returning with healthier habits, realistic goals and the confidence to keep learning from both your successes and your mistakes.

Ellie McNally | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
Latest

How to prepare for your academic comeback this summer

Ellie McNally

From recovering your motivation to building healthier study habits, here’s how to make your academic comeback in September your strongest yet

‘Unhealthy’ air quality recorded in Manchester as wildfires burn for the seventh day

Jessica Berry

Data shows smoke affecting air quality across the region.

Costa Concordia and captain Francesco Schettino

Costa Concordia captain bizarrely claimed he ‘tripped and fell’ into lifeboat as he abandoned ship

Hayley Soen

He claimed he was trying to help others at the time

All the Love Island cast members who have seriously dated a mega-famous footballer

Ellissa Bain

There are only six

Bonnie Blue baby stunts

Bonnie Blue shares the sick motivation behind getting unborn baby involved in her stunts

Hayley Soen

We’ve all been wondering why

Bonnie Blue

Dream stunt rotation: The four huge celebs Bonnie Blue wants at her next event

Kieran Galpin

Such a varied selection

‘We don’t want this’: Lorde calls out Spotify’s AI song feature for ‘limiting interpretation’

Anna Williamson

The Royals singer condemned Spotify’s About the Song feature as inaccurate and unnecessary

The ‘creative’ things Bonnie Blue did with 154 men’s ‘fluid’ at her latest baby-themed stunt

Kieran Galpin

Is anyone offering lobotomies this weekend?

Cardiff student with Palestinian flag claims she was assaulted during graduation altercation

Sienna Wilson

The student claimed she lost two acrylic nails as a result of the incident

The laws around a captain abandoning their ship explained after Costa Concordia documentary

Ellissa Bain

Schettino was sentenced for leaving

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by falling popularity – Southampton dropped the most

Eloise O'Neill

Southampton saw the biggest fall in applicants of any Russell Group university in the 2025 UCAS cycle, with a 2.6 per cent decrease – while Exeter saw the biggest rise at 15.5 per cent

Heartbreaking court records reveal exactly how people died on the Costa Concordia

Ellissa Bain

One man drowned after giving his life jacket to his wife

The full story in pictures: The Siders family, their ‘disgusting’ home, and the 16 rescued kids

Kieran Galpin

They’ve changed so much in recent years

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons admits at the height of fame he was actually ‘miserable’

Hayley Soen

‘I wouldn’t do that again and for any amount of money’

Influencer dies on her honeymoon after horrific crash with Olympian ‘splits bike in two’

Ellissa Bain

He has shared a statement

gymshark bratz event

‘It’s insulting’: Gymshark’s Bratz event slammed as ‘failed female empowerment’

Anna Williamson

The Gymshark x Bratz collab featured fluffy dumbbells and a makeup re-touch station

More details emerge about Rhi and Jeff’s split after MAFS, amid alleged assault incident

Hayley Soen

Police are looking at photo and video evidence

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The messy way Ariana Grande rekindled Ricky romance whilst she was still with Ethan Slater

Kieran Galpin

‘This doesn’t appear to be a rebound’

Julia’s friend reveals what she’s *really* like outside Love Island, because she’s a mystery

Ellissa Bain

Nobody can work her out

Ellie speaks out about why she left Love Island and where she and Finley really stand now

Hayley Soen

‘Leaving was the only and the best option for me’