Cardiff student with Palestinian flag claims she was assaulted during graduation altercation

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A Cardiff University student carrying a Palestinian flag has claimed she was assaulted by venue staff, following an altercation at a graduation event.

Amy* had been leaving the venue on Wednesday 15th July, when she was allegedly grabbed by two security guards, who ripped the Palestinian flag out of her hand.

Security staff then allegedly mocked the flag and laughed when she mentioned genocide, screaming that “graduation is political.” Amy* was then denied entry into graduation gardens.

According to Amy*, the altercation resulted in her two of her acrylic nails being ripped off, as well as her grandmother’s ring being lost. In photographs seen by The Cardiff Tab, Amy* had swollen fingers and was missing two acrylic nails.

Amy*, who had taken an interruption of study due to ill health, told The Cardiff Tab: “I waved the flag of Palestine on stage for my brothers and sisters in Palestine who were watching, and because Cardiff University has a well-documented history of suppressing support for Palestine on campus. I returned to my seat after walking off stage with no problem.

“On the way out of the arena, I was about 10 feet in front of the exit. I was nearly outside, and two security guards came from behind me and grabbed me. One pulled me in one direction whilst the other ripped the flag from my hands with such force, two of my nails were ripped off, and my grandmother’s ring was flung from my finger and lost.

“One of the security members held the flag over her head, mocking me saying ‘I’ve got your flag now!’ Another screamed in my face that ‘graduation is political’ and laughed when I mentioned a genocide. To reiterate, I was on my way out of the venue.”

When she arrived at graduation gardens, Amy* said she was informed that she had been denied entry by a “very senior” university staff, due to showing the flag onstage.

“No one was able to explain to me the exact reason I couldn’t be in graduation gardens, just that I’d ‘annoyed’ someone ‘high up.’ I was left sobbing and shaking, especially losing my grandmother’s ring on the day of graduation and when we attempted to complain to the arena senior management they were absolutely clueless and said it was the university’s responsibility to deal with.

“My family were absolutely disgusted. My partner was racially targeted for wearing a keffiyeh when he walked in, being told he ‘better not start something.’

“Over this graduation week and previous years, students have waved flags, worn pins, shown posters and held up messages on their phone. As far as I’m aware, I am the only person who was punished, and I can only conclude this is due to the flag being Palestinian.”

Kurt, 20, was also graduating from the arena that same day: “I only had a brief interaction with [Amy*], but she was super nice and bubbly, didn’t seem at all violent or dangerous. She complimented my makeup and dress, and when I complimented her back, she was really bashful and excited.”

A staff member at the arena told The Cardiff Tab: “I speak to [the agency security staff] on a regular basis, and they are just there to keep people safe.

“I see the way in which staff work, and they always speak to all parties to understand. Of course they get physical at almost every concert as some people have to be removed, but that is a last resort, usually with drunks. But the graduations are different. And yes, there have clearly been orders from above regarding flags.”

A person who witnessed the altercation said: “They were ushered out because they were trying to show the flag and make a big scene, and then tried to kick off at the staff because they were trying to get them out of the building.”

A Cardiff University spokesperson told The Cardiff Tab: “We would urge victims of alleged assaults to raise them formally so they can be thoroughly investigated through the most appropriate channels. ”

The security company, the arena and the Israeli embassy have been approached for comment.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can access Cardiff University’s support team here.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

*Names have been changed.

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