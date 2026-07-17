All the Love Island cast members who have seriously dated a mega-famous footballer

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Not one but two Love Island girlies have dated mega-famous footballers this year, and they’re not the only ones. From major Premier League names to international superstars, there have been quite a few girls over the years who have had their fair share of WAG life. So, here’s every single Islander who has *seriously* dated a footballer over the years. We’re not just talking about playing semi-pro for Farnham Town. Sorry Harry.

Dani Dyer

The only one who’s still happily dating a footballer is Dani Dyer, who’s married to West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen. They’ve got two kids together, three-year-old twins Summer and Star, and live together in Essex. They met in October 2021 after realising they were next-door neighbours, and the rest is history.

Molly-Mae Hague

It’s hard to imagine Molly-Mae with anyone other than Tommy Fury, but she actually dated James Maddison, who now plays for Tottenham but was at Leicester City at the time. They only dated briefly before she went on Love Island, and she famously said he was one of her “worst dates ever” because he only transferred her a partial refund for her taxi. Awkward!

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood was married to Bradley Dack, who plays for the League Two team Gillingham. They dated before she went on Love Island, but broke up and rekindled things after she came out of the villa. He proposed in Dubai in 2019, and the pair got married in June 2023 at the five-star hotel Bulgari in Knightsbridge, before splitting in January 2026.

Jasmine Müller

This year’s Jasmine Muller had one of the most high-profile Love Island footballer relationships as she dated Héctor Bellerín, who used to play for Arsenal. They dated for around three years until 2021, and he even has a tattoo of her face on his hand. He now plays for the Spanish La Liga club Real Betis.

Priya Jaswal

Also in the villa right now, Priya used to be with Tyias Browning, who was born in Manchester and played in the Premier League before moving to China. Not much is known about their relationship, but he started his football career playing for Everton before transferring to the Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande in February 2019.

Kendall Rae Knight

And last but not least is Kendall Rae Knight, who was on season four of Love Island and has been happily dating Preston North End footballer Andrew Hughes since October 2019. They have a son called Cooper and got engaged in Dubai in 2025, but keep their relationship quite private.

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Featured image credit: ITV