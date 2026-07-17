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Ditch the bouquet: graduation gifts they won’t have to lug around all day

Flowers are the classic, go-to graduation gift, but they can quickly turn into a beautiful burden

Hannah Auckland | Guides
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Graduation day is a whirlwind of photos, handshakes, gown-adjusting, and desperately trying not to trip on stage. The absolute last thing anyone wants is to be awkwardly clutching a massive, wilting bouquet of flowers while trying to hold a degree scroll and a glass of Prosecco.

Of course if you want to buy them flowers, don’t let this stop you. But consider letting them wait at home as a lovely surprise for when they get back. For the ceremony itself, opt for something they can actually slip into a bag or enjoy later.

Here is a curated list of brilliant, hassle-free graduation gifts for Liverpool grads:

Graduation meal 

After years of student meal deals and instant noodles, nothing says “congratulations” like a proper meal.

Graduation is a perfect opportunity to treat them to their favourite restaurant. Or, how about a restaurant they’ve always wanted to try but could never quite accommodate on such a tight student budget.

Restaurant vouchers

Similarly, a voucher for their absolute favourite Liverpool spot, or a multi-restaurant voucher so they can choose.

It’s weightless, fits in a card, and gives them a delicious experience to look forward to once the graduation chaos settles.

Graduation Jellycat

If you want something cute but compact, you can’t go wrong here. The graduation Jellycat (the one with the little mortarboard!) is the perfect gift.

It’s incredibly cuddly, highly photogenic for their Instagram stories, and small enough to easily pop into a tote bag.

Liverpool Guild merch

Alternatively, the Liverpool Guild has a range of merchandise perfect for graduation presents.

This includes a similar teddy with a mortarboard or University of Liverpool hoodies and t-shirts. The options that have UoL branded are best for those that like to flaunt studying at the Original Redbrick, rather than those that choose to fly under the radar.

Something tailored to their degree

Show them you’ve actually paid attention to their last three or four years of hard work.

A thoughtful tool for their next chapter. For example, a sleek digital or film camera for a fashion or arts graduate, or a high-quality leather notebook for a writer.

It feels incredibly personal and serves as a launchpad for their career. (Though, of course, this one is very budget-dependent!)

A handmade card

Never underestimate the power of sentimental value.

A beautiful, heartfelt, handmade card is the perfect kind of keepsake that they will took away and keep forever.

Bonus: It takes up zero space on the day.

Liverpool art print

Help them take a piece of their university city with them wherever they go next.

A painting or print of the Liverpool skyline, Hope Street, or the docks.

It’s a gorgeous, permanent reminder of their university years. Extra points if you source the print from a local Liverpool artist or a creative friend!

Functional gifts

For the grad who is about to move into their first “proper” post-grad flat.

Upgraded homewares. This could be anything from a high-quality, functional kitchen set to something a bit more aesthetic, like a set of Le Creuset mugs.

It’s practical, durable, and feels like a true rite of passage into adulthood. Plus, they don’t have to carry it on the day. You can simply ship it straight to their door!

Hannah Auckland | Guides
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