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The final Costa Concordia victim wasn’t discovered until three years after the tragedy

He had gone back in an attempt to save more people

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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The final victim of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster wasn’t discovered until nearly three years after the tragedy happened. In 2012, the cruise liner carrying over 4,000 people hit a rock and shipwrecked. Now, Netflix documentary film Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea is revisiting what happened.

On the 13th January that year, as the cruise ship was approaching Giglio Island, it struck rocks off the coast of the island, in the Tyrrhenian Sea. The Concordia’s captain, Francesco Schettino, had decided to deviate off-course and perform a sail-by salute past the Tuscan island.

32 people lost their lives in total, when the ship started to take on water and ended up partially sinking. One of those victims wasn’t found until years later.

Costa Concordia victim Russel Rebello was discovered three years later

Russel Rebello was the final victim of the Costa Concordia to be found

via Cruise Law News/Facebook

The final victim of Costa Concordia to be found was Russel Rebello, an Indian waiter who had been working on the boat. He was discovered during the dismantling of the ship, after it had been transported to Genoa. It was transported there to be turned to scrap, in a process that took a further three years.

Workers in the Genoa port came across human remains, which were later confirmed to be that of Russel Rebello, who was the last person on the ship unaccounted for. He was found in a cabin, on the eighth deck.

The boat partially sank on January 13th 2012, and Russel Rebello was found on November 3rd 2014 – after being missing for nearly three years.

According to reports at the time, Mr Rebello had been described by colleagues on the ship as “a warm, friendly and always-smiling young man.” He was last seen returning back towards the sinking liner in an attempt to save more passengers.

At the time, his brother Kevin wrote on Facebook to say that Russel was coming home to India. “I don’t have words to express. Just my pain, my tears, my heart pounding harder and my body trembling when I broke the news to my parents a while ago,” he said.

“I promised my family that I would bring back home my brother some day. When was the biggest question. Finally, my younger brother’s body has been found. Thanks to everyone who prayed and believed that one day he would be found.”

It was the third time local officials had said Mr Rebello’s remains might have been found. However, tests on the other two occasions determined that the remains found those times had not been his.

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Costa Concordia Cruise Netflix TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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