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Child film star explains the insidious reason her x-rated OnlyFans content is doing ‘so well’

She was 10 when she starred in the hit film with Jack Black

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Rivkah Reyes rose to fame as one of the kids in Jack Black’s School of Rock, but she’s now doing OnlyFans in between trying to make a music career happen.

In 2003, when she was just 10-years-old, Rivkah Reyes played Katie, also known as Posh Spice, in School of Rock. She never really broke out afterwards, but did appear in minor projects like Easy, Monuments, Off Shoot, The Merry Gentleman, and Too Romantic. These days, Rivkah is a musician, OnlyFans model, and influencer with 108k followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by rivkah reyes (@rivkah.reyes)

Over on OF, her bio reads: “All are welcome. No d*ck pics without tips please! SFW on the feed, spicy in the DMs. Genuine conversation, livestreams, customs. Tip $300 to join VIP! Don’t be an a**hole. If you screenshot, share or try to sell my content, my ancestors are savage and they will not hesitate to fuck up your life.”

According to The Sun, the content behind Rivkah’s paywall is a mix of SFW lifestyle videos, early access to her music, and, of course, explicit content. Even on Instagram, where the content policies are stricter, she’s definitely serving chic adult entertainer. Think more Sophie Rain than Bonnie Blue.

Credit: Paramount

Credit: Paramount

Rivkah Reyes knows why she’s popular on OnlyFans

In a TikTok video earlier this week, Rivkah Reyes stared alarmingly into space as she realised a hard truth: The reason people love her OnlyFans content.

“Being a former child actor means realising why my Oh Eff does so well,” she said. “Anyway would LOVE for ya’ll to support and check out my music so that I can quit doing the other thing.”

The disturbing insinuation here is that people subscribe to her OnlyFans because they watched her on TV as a literal child. Though I’d love to disprove that, history suggests otherwise.

@rivkah.reyes

welp #childactor #schoolofrock #wherearetheynow

♬ Saxophones getting louder – Sped Up – AntonioVivald

We saw something similar last year when Piper Rockelle launched her OnlyFans. The former child influencer, who boasted millions of followers at age 10, saw a massive interest in her spicy content at launch. The same could be said for Lil Tay, who launched her OF just minutes after turning 18.

“For all the grown a*s haters, who’ve been hating since I was nine years old, look at me now! What y’all got to say?” she said after the backlash.

So yes, unfortunately, it’s very believable that people would subscribe to Rivkah’s OF after seeing her in School of Rock as a kid.

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Featured image credit: Paramount/Instagram

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Kieran Galpin | Trends
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