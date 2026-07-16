Glasgow University student remembered as a ‘beautiful soul’ after incident at Falls of Falloch

6 hours ago

Tributes have poured in for a Glasgow University student who died after an incident at the Falls of Falloch beauty spot, near Stirling.

Freya MacLean, 19, was reported to have got into difficulty in the water at around 10.45pm on Friday. Emergency services attended the scene, and her body was recovered the following morning at approximately 11.45am.

Police Scotland said the death is being treated as unexplained, but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

In a statement shared with the Daily Record, Freya’s parents, Samantha and Ruaraidh, described their daughter as a “truly beautiful soul” whose kindness touched everyone around her.

They said Freya was deeply loved by her family, friends and the wider community, remembering her for her warmth, generosity and compassion. They added that her smile, laughter and caring nature brought comfort to those around her, while her humour and gentle spirit left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Although they said Freya’s life had been cut tragically short, they expressed hope that her legacy of kindness and love would continue through those whose lives she had impacted. The family also thanked loved ones for their support and asked for privacy as they grieve.

Freya was studying primary education at the University of Glasgow.

Following her death, members of JC Dance and Cheer Academy launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support her family with unexpected expenses. The fundraiser has raised almost £2,000.

Organisers Charlene McDonald and Laura-Jane Gelston described Freya as one of the academy’s “beautiful Glitter Girls,” saying she made everyone feel welcome and had a gift for making people smile.

They remembered Freya as someone who was endlessly kind, full of energy and laughter, and always willing to support others. They said her vibrant personality lit up every room, and she will be remembered as someone who brought joy wherever she went.

The organisers also asked supporters to keep Freya’s family, friends and fellow dancers in their thoughts, saying she would always remain a cherished member of the JC Dance and Cheer Academy family.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The death is being treated as unexplained, but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

Those wishing to support Freya’s family can do so via the GoFundMe page established in her memory.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, all University of Glasgow students can access a free confidential helpline on 0800 028 3766 (or use the Wisdom App) to discuss any difficulties they may be facing.

Glasgow Caledonian’s student wellbeing support services can be accessed by calling +44 (0)141 273 1393. The University of Strathcylde’s wellbeing service can be contacted via +44 (0) 141 548 3402.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.