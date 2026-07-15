Exactly how much compensation the Costa Concordia passengers and their families got

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Netflix’s latest documentary Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea follows the 2012 Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster, but it doesn’t mention whether the passengers got any compensation. Here are all the settlements that were given out, and the total economic cost of the disaster.

32 people sadly passed away after the cruise ship, operated by the Italian cruise line Costa Cruises, crashed into some rocks near Giglio Island and sank on 13th January, 2012. The rock created a 53-metre gash in the hull, which flooded the engine room and cut off the ship’s power.

The cruise ship’s captain, Francesco Schettino, was convicted of manslaughter, causing a maritime accident, and abandoning ship, and sentenced to 16 years behind bars. Five other crew members were also convicted, including the hotel manager Manrico Giampedroni.

How much compensation the Costa Concordia passengers and their families got

By early 2015, three years after the disaster, Costa Cruises had paid out €84 million (£71 million) to 3,586 people, including passengers, crew members and the families of 29 of the 32 victims. This was revealed in court documents during Captain Schettino’s trial.

The cruise company initially offered all surviving passengers €11,000 (£9,300) each to cover a refund for the cruise, travel costs, medical expenses, lost luggage and psychological support. Approximately one third of passengers accepted this payout, while the remaining third demanded more.

Many injured passengers and families of victims filed lawsuits and received much larger settlements through the courts. Most of these amounts are confidential, but one surviving passenger, Ernesto Carusotti, was awarded €92,700 (£79,000) by a Genoa court because he suffered post-traumatic stress from the disaster, Courthouse News reports.

It has been estimated that the total economic cost of the disaster to the cruise company was around €2 billion (£1.7 billion), which includes passenger compensation, insurance claims, towing the cruise ship away, environmental work and loss of the ship. The ship alone cost €450 million (£383 million) to build in 2006.

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Featured image credit: Netflix