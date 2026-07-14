The Tab

Gabby Petito’s stepmum shares three ‘warning signs’ she missed, five years after her death

She wishes she’d reached out

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Gabby Petito’s stepmother has done a new interview five years after her death, detailing the three warning signs she missed that something was wrong.

The 22-year-old was tragically murdered by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, while they were travelling across America in a Ford Transit van that had been converted into a camper, and her death was revisited in detail in a three-part Netflix documentary last year.

In a new interview with Criminally Obsessed, Tara Petito, who’s married to Gabby’s father Joe, said there were three red flags she missed that Brian was abusing her, long before she passed away.

Credit: Netflix

Gabby Petito stopped paying her car payments

Tara revealed that she co-signed a car for Gabby in 2018 and she suddenly stopped paying the car payments after beginning to date Laundrie.

“I wanted her to be happy. I wanted her to be doing things that she loved, but I also wanted her to be a responsible and adult. I co-signed a car for her back in 2018 and when she started dating Brian, she stopped making those payments. And that, I think was the first warning sign that I didn’t understand,” she said. 

“I always thought abuse was physical. I didn’t realise that there were many forms of abuse, one being financial, and I didn’t realise there was something going on deeper. So I never asked her, ‘Is there something else going on? Why are you not making the payments?'”

Brian Laundrie acted strangely on a trip to Florida

Right before they left for the trip, Tara and Joe Petito took a trip to Florida to see Gabby and Brian over Easter, and Brian didn’t spend much time with them at all.

“I thought it was very strange at the time, but he didn’t really hang out with us. We stayed there over a little over a week and a half and he didn’t really hang out with us at all. He hung out with us once, and that was just with me and her brothers, but it was weird. It was very strange looking back at it. It was like he wanted to stay kind of away from us,” Tara recalled. 

“I don’t know how many conversations that I’ve had with Brian. I never met him when they were in high school together. Before they went on their first road trip, I met him a couple times, but they weren’t dating. After they got back from the first road trip, they immediately moved down to Florida. And then I never really spoke to him again that much after that.”

Credit: Netflix

She found out they were engaged through a Facebook post

The third warning sign that something was wrong related to the proposal. Brian never asked Joe for his daughter’s hand in marriage, and they found out Gabby was engaged through a Facebook post.

“He did not ask her father for her hand in marriage. I found out through a Facebook post by his mother. That’s weird. I confronted Gabby. I asked her about it, and she got very standoffish and weird about even trying to talk about it. And I think that was another missed opportunity where I probably could have asked and been there for her a little bit more,” Tara said.

“But again, I didn’t know what I don’t know. And unfortunately, I did not do that. So, again, it was just… these are just things that you just start putting together. It’s the pieces of a puzzle that you just don’t want to see. And now I know he was financially abusing her. Then he was lovebombing her.”

If you are struggling, or know someone who is, you can contact Samaritans by calling 116 123 for free from any phone. They are available 24/7 to provide emotional support to anyone in distress.

For more like this – like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image by: Netflix

More on: Gabby Petito Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Just binge watched The Crash? Here are eight equally chilling series to watch next

Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito’s parents emotionally respond to AI recreation of her voice in Netflix doc

gabby petitio brian laundrie parents charged crime roberta christopher

Were Brian Laundrie’s parents ever charged with a crime after Gabby Petito’s death?

Latest

Bonnie Blue shares traumatic content from before, during and after her ‘milk me’ stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘I did not know if I was going to make it to the end’

How Ormund Hightower dies House of the Dragon books

We already can’t stand him, so here’s how Ormund Hightower dies in House of the Dragon books

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t wait to watch it on screen

Gabby Petito’s stepmum shares three ‘warning signs’ she missed, five years after her death

Ellissa Bain

She wishes she’d reached out

Heriot-Watt closes Clearing to Scottish students after filling funded places

Phoebe Davies

The Edinburgh based university confirmed that Scottish applicants will not be able to access Clearing for any of its courses

three dots tattoo

People are realising the dark meaning behind this three dots tattoo, and I’m appalled

Hayley Soen

If you’ve got this and don’t know the meaning, I’m sorry

From 2008 to 2026: Chain of events before the Siders got arrested and 16 Ohio kids were rescued

Suchismita Ghosh

Gary Jr had a run-in with police years earlier

Warwick students deliver a clear verdict: Nine in 10 would recommend the university

Isabella Link

The University of Warwick exceeded expectations in the National Student Survey 2026

Fight me if you disagree: The 14 hottest players at the 2026 World Cup are irrefutable

Kieran Galpin

Warning: Lethal face cards

154 men and another baby stunt: The lowdown of what happened at Bonnie Blue’s latest event

Hayley Soen

She’s somehow outdone herself again

19 Russell Group universities join £182m defence alliance – Cambridge, Imperial and LSE absent

Eloise O'Neill

The alliance will give students access to careers in cyber security, AI and robotics – here are all 35 universities that joined and the five Russell Group institutions that didn’t

Police investigated alleged assault incident between MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff before their split

Hayley Soen

He has denied any wrongdoing

Exclusive: Rector Stella Maris to seek re-election despite row costing St Andrews around £200k

Cyrus Tahbaz

Money was spent on two ‘failed attempts’ to dismiss the rector from the university’s governing body

Millie Bobby Brown shares how shaving her head for Stranger Things led to years of ‘bullying’

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It was a pretty defining moment, just as a person’

Radio 1’s Big Weekend may be in Cardiff next year – here’s who uni students want to hear

Christa Heinlein

If the rumours are true, Cardiff could be getting the biggest party in the UK next summer

Ohio child endangerment case is heading to court: So what happens next for the Siders family?

Hayley Soen

All four waived their preliminary hearings

The real height of OF’s Mia Z, and the mega filthy reason she’s going viral for her ‘collection’

Kieran Galpin

The internet is an exceedingly odd place

£225 to £2,285: The most expensive outfits the Love Island 2026 girlies have worn, ranked

Ellissa Bain

One of Martha’s dresses was Saint Laurent

Daveigh Chase estate who will inherit

Daveigh Chase left behind a huge six-figure estate, and here’s who is expected to inherit it now

Suchismita Ghosh

She did not leave a will

Resurfaced court filings share sad insight into lives of the 16 ‘habitually truant’ Siders kids

Kieran Galpin

The complaints were filed five years before the kids’ rescue

Charleen reveals secret chats and plans made with Kavan on Love Island and it changes everything

Hayley Soen

There was sooooo much we didn’t see