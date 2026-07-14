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Police investigated alleged assault incident between MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff before their split

He has denied any wrongdoing

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It’s been reported that police responded to an alleged assault incident at the home of MAFS Australia couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels before their split.

Rhi and Jeff met during the 2025 season of MAFS Australia, but last month it was confirmed they have broken up. Now, according to reports, police were called to their Melbourne apartment just hours before they broke up.

As per Chattr, the alleged incident left Rhi with “minor injuries”, however Jeff has denied any wrongdoing, and was never arrested or charged. The publication has reported that police confirmed Jeff was “interviewed by police but released without charge pending summons.”

A police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an assault in Glen Iris on 1 June. Officers were called to the (redacted) residence about 6.30am. A woman sustained minor injuries, and a 41-year-old man was interviewed and released pending summons. The parties are known to each other.”

MAFS Australia couple Rhi and Jeff

via Channel Nine

The publication has also stated Jeff has appointed a lawyer, who said in a statement that Jeff had not done anything wrong. “At no stage was my client arrested, charged or detained, and no summons has been issued to him,” they confirmed.

At the time their breakup was announced, it was claimed Rhi and Jeff had been “living apart for weeks” and their relationship fizzled out due to a lack of effort on Jeff’s part.

They both then shared statements, and Rhi confirmed: “With a heavy heart, I want to share that Jeff and I have decided to part ways. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I’m incredibly grateful for the love we shared and all of the memories we created.”

Jeff posted a similar statement: “After a lot of thought, unfortunately, my relationship has ended. This has been an incredibly difficult time and I’m trying to navigate this the best I can. I’m grateful for the memories and genuine love we shared over the years. Thank you for supporting our relationship, being part of our journey, and respecting my privacy during this time.”

The couple then revealed more in posts. Rhi said: “Sometimes choosing yourself means breaking your own heart a little in the process.” She called the breakup a “really weird time”, but ultimately said it “had to happen”.

Jeff added that “unfortunately everything turned out the way I didn’t want it to,” and said: “I can’t change much now, but I’ll just try to move on now and look at some positives.”

The Tab has reached out to Victoria Police for further comment.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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