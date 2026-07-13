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police inside Ohio home 16 kids rescued

What police found inside Ohio home where 16 children were rescued is deeply upsetting

‘It was terrible’

Suchismita Ghosh | News
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More details have emerged about what investigators found inside the Ohio home where 16 children were rescued after authorities described the conditions as some of the worst they had ever seen.

The children, aged between 18 months and 18 years, were rescued from a home in Hamden on 30 June after officers carried out a search warrant linked to a separate investigation.

Authorities say the children had been living in a single 12-foot by 12-foot room for four years, surrounded by human waste. Their parents, Elizabeth Siders and Gary Siders Jr., along with grandparents Gary Siders Sr. and Christina Siders, have all been charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. They have all pleaded not guilty. Since then, Gary Siders Sr. has been released.

Now, more details have emerged about the condition inside the property

police inside Ohio home 16 kids rescued

via NBC

As per the photos obtained by AP, the home was filled with piles of rubbish, cardboard boxes and clutter covering much of the floor. There were broken windows, dirty floors and debris scattered throughout different rooms.

Authorities also found a high chair sitting among the piles of rubbish, while gas cans and other miscellaneous items were left around the property. Outside, rubbish was scattered across the front garden and a bowl of dog food sat on the side porch.

Inside one window, investigators also saw a bag of rice sitting next to a can of insect killer. A cat was still inside the property and was seen looking out through a side doorway after police secured the scene.

Officials have also said the children were allegedly living surrounded by human waste. Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson described the conditions as unlike anything investigators expected to find.

“These folks were pretty good at hiding these kids. We didn’t know there were going to be 16 kids there. It’s the type of thing that we’re not used to seeing here in America,” he said.

He then added, “Pure evil. Some of these children couldn’t even speak. They looked like almost feral animals. It was terrible.”

Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain also described the conditions officers walked into as “horrific”. “They can communicate but it’s extremely limited and some not at all,” he said of the children. The scene is horrific and these are horrific allegations.”

Seven of the children were taken to hospitals after they were rescued. Two of them were flown to trauma centres by helicopter. One child was initially reported to be in a critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

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Suchismita Ghosh | News
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