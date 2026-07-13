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Ranked: Russell Group unis by student value for money – Oxford seventh, Cambridge misses top 20

Ulster University topped the rankings overall while 15 Russell Group universities, including Cambridge, Manchester and Durham failed to make StudentCrowd’s top 20 for value for money

Samah Tabba | News
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Queen’s University Belfast is the highest-ranked Russell Group university for value for money in StudentCrowd’s latest rankings, with Cambridge, UCL, Manchester, Durham and several other Russell Group institutions not appearing in the top 20 at all.

In the StudentCrowd University Awards, the top 20 universities were decided by verified student reviews and ranked by a score reflecting overall value for money, weighing up factors like teaching quality, facilities, student support and cost of living.

Only nine Russell Group universities made the top 20, with Queen’s Belfast taking third place overall. The highest-ranked university overall was Ulster University, a non-Russell Group institution, followed by Robert Gordon University in second.

Notable non-Russell Group universities that outranked several Russell Group institutions include Liverpool John Moores at fourth and the University of Aberdeen at fifth, both placing above Oxford.

Fifteen Russell Group universities did not appear in the top 20, including Cambridge, Manchester, Durham, KCL and UCL.

Here are all nine Russell Group universities that made the top 20, ranked by their position in the overall top 20. Eleven non-Russell Group universities also featured in the top 20.

1. Queen’s University Belfast – rank three, score 4.39/5

2. University of Oxford – rank seven, score 4.32/5

3. University of Birmingham – rank nine, score 4.31/5

4. Imperial College London – rank 10, score 4.30/5

5. University of Glasgow – rank 11, score 4.29/5

6. University of Sheffield – rank 12, score 4.26/5

7. London School of Economics (LSE) – rank 15, score 4.25/5

8. University of Liverpool – rank 16, score 4.25/5

9. University of Nottingham – rank 20, score 4.19/5

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More on: Russell Group University University rankings
Samah Tabba | News
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