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Lola reveals how she *actually* feels about Julia after being dumped from Love Island

Shock! We’re not getting a friendship beyond the villa

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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In a shock twist, exclusive couple Lola and Sean have just been dumped from Love Island 2026 – and the decision was made by none other than Lola’s nemesis Julia, and Fitzy’s best pal, Lorenzo. Brutal.

After being voted top in the popularity poll with the public, Lorenzo and Julia had to dump a vulnerable couple. Fitzy and Lola put themselves up to go, saying they had found everything they wanted to. Lorenzo and Julia then agreed that after they had said that, it would feel quite harsh to pick anyone else. So Fitzy and Lola were gone.

In the last week or so, the romance Fitzy and Lola have had has been overshadowed by drama. Fitzy got a bit carried away with challenges during Casa Amor, and Lola has been beefing Julia ever since. Now, in her exit interview, Lola has discussed everything that went down.

Lola and Fitzy on Love Island 2026

via ITV

“I trust him with absolutely everything. I never thought he’d do anything to disrespect me,” Lola said, when asked how she felt about Sean going away to Casa Amor.

“When he won that challenge, though, I was not impressed. I remember thinking, ‘Mate, I’ve actually been here dressed like a little librarian doing the most horrendous licks I’ve ever seen on someone.’ I was licking trousers and thinking, ‘There’s no way this is the one.’

“But to be fair to Sean, I know the optics weren’t great, but he was so respectful. We’d already spoken about our boundaries. I don’t mind him dancing with girls. I actually love when he does because I think it’s fun. The kisses were kept quite respectful. I think the dancing made it look worse than it was, but the dancing never bothers me. Even when I watched it back, I understood why people thought it looked bad, but for me he respected my boundaries as much as he possibly could have.”

She then went on to explain where the arguments with Julia came from, and described her “disappointment” with how the drama continued.

Julia on Love Island 2026

via ITV

Lola said: “With Julia I’d said my bit from the start and I didn’t really need to discuss it again. My disappointment was that she didn’t really appreciate the fact she was trying to crack on with the one boy who was exclusive and I’d told her that.

“After that first conversation I just thought we’re going to have to agree to disagree. You do you and I’ll do me. The difficult part was that every time things had settled, she’d bring it back up again. For me, it felt like forced drama. I kept saying to people, ‘I don’t want to speak about it.’ She’s got her opinion and I’ve got mine. But it is what it is.”

As for whether they’ll be friends when the show is over, let’s not hold out hope. Lola was asked who she made friends with, and while she had glowing words to say about the girls and named Yasmin as her best friend, Julia was very much not mentioned.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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