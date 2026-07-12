Historic Durham Miners’ Hall awarded Grade II listed status

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A Durham-renowned hall, previously home to the Pitman’s Parliament, has been upgraded to a Grade II* listed building. Built in 1913, the Redhills Durham Miners’ Hall is the base of what was the Durham Miners Association (DMA), the largest miners’ union in the UK.

Honouring its national significance as a historic landmark

Located just outside of the city centre, the Redhills Durham Miners’ Hall has now been classed as a Grade II* listed building, and houses a bed of history that fought for the safety, wages and fair social reforms of miners.

This recognition was made by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England, cementing its longstanding status as a “Pitman’s Parliament” nationally. This upgrade honours the building as the most outstanding example of trades union-inspired architecture in the country.

The new listing recognises the council chamber as an “outstanding space exemplifying the social evolution of the times”.

A monument to the Durham Miners’ Association’s legacy

Built between 1913 and 1915 in an Edwardian Baroque style, the building served as the headquarters of the Durham Miners’ Association (DMA). Its rich architectural history not only serves to symbolise the beginning of a social reform movement, laying the groundwork for the modern welfare state, but a visually impressive building honouring both the power and status of the largest miners’ trade union in England.

Tom Frater, regional director for the North at Historic England, said: “We are delighted that the Redhills Durham Miners’ Hall has been elevated to Grade II* status on our advice”.

The future of the Redhills: Events binding past and present

For younger generations, namely students of Durham, Redhills is more than a historic landmark. While rooted in the city’s mining history, it continues to serve as a hub for debate, culture and community.

From hosting TEDxDurhamUniversity to welcoming political figures such as Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, the venue remains a place where new ideas are constantly shaped by its audiences, and contemporary issues are discussed:

On the 2nd May, the annual TEDxDurhamUniversity event was hosted, bringing together speakers across academia, industry and public life to celebrate ideas, innovation and thought-provoking discussion. Topics ranged from societal resilience to psychology, leadership and the future of global systems. This year’s theme, “Life at the tipping point”, focused on the critical challenges and opportuntiies shaping our world today, sharing “ideas worth spreading”.

In addition to this, the launch of “Your Party” saw Zarah Sultana take centre stage at the Redhills in November 2025, when the venue hosted one of many rallies for the new political movement.

The venue has also been used for film screenings, poetry evenings, public lectures, heritage tours and community events throughout the year. Their website also reaffirms its use not merely as a historic site, but one where events are hosted that “reflect the culture, history and shared purpose that built Redhills”.

Hiring the venue is a popular choice: “Redhills remains a place for people to come together. The building can be hired for meetings, conferences, weddings, workshops and celebrations in a setting built on democracy and collective action”.

Why the listing matters today

It’s Grade II status welcomes a space where new generations can learn about Durham’s history, using this to create further change, finishing what was started by those who came before them. Binding together the past and present cements Durham’s historic roots, making it more than just a preserved mining building, but a living venue, with an exciting future ahead of it.

On their website, they stated: “Redhills is more than a historic building — it’s a place shaped by solidarity. For over a century people have gathered here to organise, debate, celebrate and stand together. As the historic home of the Durham Miners’ Association, that spirit of collective action continues today.

“Redhills isn’t a traditional museum with daily opening hours. It’s a working building that comes to life through the events, tours and gatherings held here”.

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