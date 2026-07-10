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Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect allegedly broke down in tears after shooting, roommate tells court

The suspected killer allegedly admitted the killing in a note and text messages before later turning himself in to police

Alisa Pasha | News
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A Utah court has heard the chilling messages the man accused of murdering Charlie Kirk allegedly sent his roommate before later breaking down in tears.

Tyler Robinson, 23, faces aggravated murder and a string of other charges over the fatal shooting of Charlie at Utah Valley University on 10th September 2025. He has not yet entered a plea.

Prosecutors have revealed text messages Robinson sent to his roommate in the hours after the shooting, allegedly admitting to the killing.

The claims emerged during an ongoing preliminary hearing, where a judge is deciding whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

via Utah Department of Safety

During Thursday’s proceedings, prosecutors played a recorded interview with Robinson’s former roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, who has been granted immunity in exchange for cooperating with investigators.

According to Lance, Robinson left their apartment at around 4am on the day of the shooting, earlier than usual. He initially assumed Robinson was travelling to a job further away than normal.

Hours later, however, Robinson allegedly texted Lance telling him to “drop what you’re doing” and “look under your keyboard,” where he had left a handwritten note addressed to him under the nickname “Luna.”

According to prosecutors, the note read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it.”

“I wish we could have lived in a world where this was not necessary.”

The note added: “Please try and find joy in this life. I love you always, Tyler.”

When Lance later texted asking, “You weren’t the one who did it, right?”, Robinson replied: “I am. I’m sorry.”

When asked why he did it, prosecutors say Robinson responded that he’d “had enough of his [Charlie Kirk’s] hatred” and that “some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Robinson continued messaging Lance while still near the university, saying he had hidden his rifle in nearby bushes after changing his clothes and hoped to retrieve it.

Robinson texted: “If I’m able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence.”

He also reportedly complained that crickets were making too much noise and feared a police sniffer dog had located the weapon before later driving home.

Lance told investigators Robinson admitted what had happened when they spoke in person the following day:

“He started crying a little bit and said he wishes he hadn’t done it.

“He kept going around and just doing stuff, I think to keep himself busy or distracted or something.”

The court also heard Robinson intended to hand himself in, eventually arriving at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office later that evening with his parents and a family friend before being arrested.

In addition, Lance mentioned that Robinson asked for an engraving tool in the months before the shooting, saying he wanted to inscribe bullets for a camping and hunting trip with his family.

Earlier prosecutors had revealed images of the alleged murder weapon, a bolt-action rifle, alongside engraved bullets and cartridges recovered during the investigation. Some of the inscriptions included the phrases “If you read this, you are gay” and “Fascist! Catch!”

Prosecutors have also presented DNA evidence they say links Robinson to the rifle, a screwdriver and a towel recovered after the shooting.

Throughout the hearing, Robinson’s legal team has objected to multiple exhibits and unsuccessfully argued against the release of the interview and text messages, claiming they would effectively be treated as a confession.

Charlie’s widow, Erika, his parents and Donald Trump Jr. have attended the proceedings throughout the week, while Robinson’s parents and two brothers have also been present in court.

According to reports, Robinson’s mother became emotional and cried as some of the messages were read aloud.

Featured image via Instagram @mrserikakirk and Utah Department of Public Safety

More on: Charlie Kirk News Viral
Alisa Pasha | News
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