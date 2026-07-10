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Lawyer for Elizabeth Siders shares new details about Ohio home and claims children were ‘free’

‘They had little inside jokes’

Hayley Soen | News
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The lawyer acting on behalf of Elizabeth Siders has shared new details about the alleged conditions the 16 children found in the Ohio family home we’re living in.

It’s been reported 16 children aged between one and 18 were found living in “deplorable” conditions in the home, kept like “feral animals” in a 12ft room before being rescued. In an update this week, it was said the children, who were taken to hospital, are now “safe and being cared for”.

Elizabeth Siders and Gary Siders Jr, along with Gary’s parents Gary Sr and Christine Siders, were arrested and charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. They have all pleaded not guilty, and Gary Siders Sr has since been released.

The lawyer working for Elizabeth Siders has previously pushed back at reports his client is “evil”, and has now shared new details of the conditions he has claimed the children were living in.

Elizabeth’s attorney Tommy Stolley claimed in a new interview with 10TV that there is “no evidence” the children had been forced to stay in the room and were in fact “free” to leave. In the interview, he was asked if the children were “forced to stay inside” to which he claimed they were not.

“I don’t think that we have seen any evidence to prove that,” he said. “There has been no evidence to suggest that there were any restraints in the home, that the children were locked or forced to remain in the 12 by 12 room.

“There’s no indication that the kids were not free to move about the home. There’s no indication from my conversations with my client that the kids were not allowed to go outside.”

The lawyer also claimed the children had phones, and the older kids had access to social media. “They had little inside jokes,” he said.

He added: “I think the big thing with that is it doesn’t jive with the way that this case has been characterised in the public. When you use language like ‘feral kids’, you’re imagining people that have been isolated away from human contact. People who have never interacted with any sort of social media, with the internet, with humans outside of their own home, or even humans in general, who completely lack the ability to use language.

“There’s nothing to suggest that that is the case here. And in fact, we’ve seen some things to contradict that.”

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More on: News Police US Viral
Hayley Soen | News
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