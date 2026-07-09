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A hopeful update on the 16 children found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Ohio home

They were taken to hospital after being discovered

Hayley Soen | News
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An update has been given on the 16 children who were discovered in an Ohio home this month, described as living like “feral animals”.

The 16 children, each aged between one and 18, were found living in what authorities described as “deplorable” conditions, trapped in a tiny 12-foot room. They were discovered surrounded by human waste, when authorities were responding to another incident, with no idea the children were there.

The children had allegedly been living in these conditions for four years, which has made people question how this went undetected for so long.

Seven of the rescued children were taken to hospitals, with two being flown to trauma centres. One was in a critical condition. Child welfare officials have temporary custody of the children.

The Ohio home where 16 children were found

via Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail

When they are released, all 16 will be placed in new homes. A firefighter who help transport the children to hospital described them as being “blank” during the car journey.

“It was just quiet. That’s what it was. Blank expressions. Of course they were scared. They’ve never endured anything like that before. They didn’t know where they were going,” he recalled. “They didn’t speak to me. I tried to have limited contact unless I was asked to help with the children.”

In an update issued last night, the prosecutor in the case couldn’t confirm if all the children had yet been released from hospital but said they are “safe and being cared for”.

In a further update, it’s been reported the state of Ohio is looking to invest $1million into support for the children. The money will be used to help with foster care placements and court proceedings.

Olivia Wile, Ohio House Republicans spokesperson, said: “We are having discussions with the DeWine administration and our legislators who represent that area regarding funding support in response to the deplorable situation in Vinton County.”

The $1million request was based on an estimated care cost of $100 to $250 per day, per child for the rest of the fiscal year. It has been reported the funding will vary based on each child’s needs and caretaking.

“It’s going to take a lot of work to address the emotional harm and some of the issues that are going to result from this,” Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said during a news conference this week. “But we need to make sure those kids are surrounded and loved and supported by people who truly care for them.”

Elizabeth Siders and Gary Siders Jr, along with Gary’s parents Gary Sr and Christine Siders, were arrested and charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. They have all pleaded not guilty, and Gary Sinders Sr has since been released.

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Hayley Soen | News
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