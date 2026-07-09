Huge update on Ariana and Cynthia’s friendship after reports they ‘barely speak’ anymore

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As rumours that besties Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have fallen out after Wicked continue, there has been a huge update on their friendship.

The pair were practically joined at the hip for three years while the two film adaptations of Wicked were being produced. Filming began in December 2022, and the second film was released in November 2025, and Ariana and Cynthia were always super close throughout the whole process.

In January 2026, rumours started emerging that they were never actually close outside work, and their friendship fizzled out after Wicked: For Good came out. Ever since then, there have been numerous recent reports that they “barely speak” now. But guys, they are still friends!

During a new video interview with Dazed at Paris Fashion Week, Cynthia revealed she’s going to one of Ariana’s Eternal Sunshine tour shows in London in August, and she said Ariana already “knows” she’s attending.

She was also asked what her favourite song is from Ariana’s new album and she said she hasn’t listened to it much yet because she wants to “suprise” herself with the tracks when she goes to the concert. “I’m still at Hampstead Heath from the previous album because that’s my favourite,” she said.

cynthia erivo confirms she will be attending the eternal sunshine tour in london pic.twitter.com/8WzxRzn6Bn — ꕤ (@glindaupland) July 8, 2026

Cynthia is going to one of Ariana’s gigs and she still listens to her old albums. If that’s not enough proof they’re still friends, I don’t know what is.

It comes after a source told The Sun a few weeks ago: “The whole Wicked press tour became way bigger than anyone expected, it stopped being just promo and turned into this massive online obsession with their friendship. They were constantly together, constantly praising each other, and it created this idea that they were inseparable in real life as well as on screen.

“The reaction online got so intense for them both, like every little moment was clipped, analysed and turned into memes, which eventually became quite overwhelming.”

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