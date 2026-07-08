Casa boys reveal unaired Jasmine and Jordon Love Island moments that expose ‘mad’ behaviour

3 hours ago

Ever since Casa Amor, loads of people have been debating whether Love Island‘s Jasmine really stayed loyal to Kavan or whether she was actually open to getting to know someone else.

Now, dumped Casa Amor bombshells Carlos and Aaron have claimed there was loads of footage that never made it to air. And they think it completely changes how viewers see Jasmine’s Casa Amor journey.

Speaking on Harrison Solomon’s livestream, they claimed Jasmine was much more open with Jordon than viewers ever got to see. Carlos and Aaron shared their theory about why Jasmine chose to stay single at the Casa Amor recoupling.

“I knew Jasmine was playing the game,” they said. “She didn’t want to bring anyone back.”

They then shared what they called their “mad theory”. “Jasmine decided to stay single because, you know how this Casa girl gets the heartbreak and all that lot? Like when the one girl in Casa doesn’t get picked and the guy comes back. People saying that she’s played into that storyline. Like she got her heart broken by Kav because he brought a girl back.”

They added, “But then she was getting to know Jordon. The only difference was she didn’t kiss Jordon.”

Carlos and Aaron went on to say, “The way she was chatting to Jordon… mate, it was mad. She was saying to him, ‘Oh, this is my type. This is what I want.’ But that’s why she told Priya to bring him back.”

‘They were in bed every day chatting’

Apparently, there was also loads more physical affection between Jasmine and Jordon than what made it into the episodes.

They said, “I’m seeing Jordon, arms around the waist, everything. You should have seen them in the challenge, bro. It was crazy. They don’t show all that stuff, man.”

Aaron and Carlos added, “Even in the mornings, they were going into bed together. Little cuddles in the morning. They were in bed every day chatting.”

They also said that Jasmine and Jordon “were going to the terrace every day”. And everyone thought “she would pick Jordon”.

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