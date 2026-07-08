Mara was on a controversial dating show before Love Island, and it’s aged like sour milk

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Mara wasn’t on Love Island for very long, arriving from Casa and getting dumped before the week was up – but this wasn’t her first public quest for love. That being said, the first one was probably an appearance she might want spoken about a little less.

Mara’s face card is incredible, and because of that, it’s a beautiful face you don’t forget in a hurry. On TikTok, someone realised they recognised her, and were quick to realise where from.

Mara was once on Does the shoe fit?, a YouTube series with Footasylum where women were put on speed dates with KSI, Chunkz, Yung Filly, Jack Fowler and Harry Pinero.

During the show, Mara went on a date with Yung Filly, and ended up with Jack Fowler also getting on with her. On her date with Yung Filly, he told her he was having a house party that night, and asked her to come. “I guess you get to see me in a dress and heels,” she replied.

He said: “What colour dress so I know what to wear?” Mara replied: “What’s your favourite colour?” Yung Filly then told Mara she would “look sexy in red” to which all the other boys watching on said Mara had the “best game” out of all the girls.

In 2024, YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly was arrested and charged, following an accusation of r*pe and assault. He has been accused of s*xually assaulting a woman in her 20s in his Perth hotel room. The alleged incident is said to have happened on 28th September, after he performed at a venue in Hillarys, a northern coastal suburb of the capital of Western Australia.

He first appeared in court charged with four counts of s*xual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of “impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on, or to, their neck.” In March 2025, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to court documents since, he also now faces two new counts of s*xual penetration without consent, and no plea has been entered for them. A 10-day trial is scheduled to start on 20th July 2026.

Watch the full episode with Love Island 2026’s Mara here:

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