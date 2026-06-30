TV shows and music videos: All the Love Island 2026 cast’s relentless attempts at fame

One was on a dating show just months before the villa

4 hours ago

It would appear that since day dot the cast of Love Island 2026 have been chasing fame. For many, the villa really isn’t their first rodeo.

We’ve got Islanders who have been on TV multiple times before, those who have the influencer life on lock, and others who have been in music videos and reached out to Love Island previously. It really is a lifestyle.

Here are all the times the cast of Love Island 2026 have tried to break the world of fame and fortune.

Jasmine has been on TV before

Love Island 2026 isn’t the first time Jasmine Müller has been on TV. Jasmine was on a show called Nayva, that aired for one season during 2018. Nayva was the group name given to the four girls who took part: Jasmine, alongside Angel, Esme and Faith.

Nayva was a YouTube streetwear and beauty series fronted by the four young creators, but it came to an end in 2020 shortly after the pandemic. The show was produced by Kyra TV, and the episodes are still live on YouTube. Some of the videos have had over a million views, which is awkwardly more viewers than Love Island has been averaging this year.

Jasmine is 27 now, and was filming Nayva when she was 20/21. As part of the show, Jasmine and the other girls got an edit with TK Maxx. Not bad!

And Jasmine is a seasoned influencer

Prior to Love Island, Jasmine had already made a huge name for herself as an influencer. She’s worked with loads of brands already, including Savage X Fenty. Jasmine also has a massive TikTok and YouTube following.

Fitzy literally got cast because he was sending videos to Love Island producers

Fitzy put in serious graft to make sure he got on Love Island. He caught the eye of casting producers because he’d been posting on TikTok about wanting to go into the villa.

He ended up being “shortlisted” to appear on the show, after he documented his “formal application” to be on Love Island in a video. In the clip he said he wanted to be on the show, and joked about what type of Islander he’d be. After that, he was signed up to a talent agency, and it’s seemingly through that, that he was able to get the full attention of bosses on the show.

Ope has been on TV loads of times

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Opeeee (@ope_sowande)

Ope works in the West End, so it should be a surprise to nobody that he’s well connected, and his face has been around a bit. He’s been on the TV multiple times, but let’s kick off with the fact he did promo with Netflix for the actual Bridgerton?! He shared a photo all dressed up on Instagram.

Ope was also a dancer on Strictly Come Dancing before! Yes, really! “Strictly was honestly amazing and I had the best time and I met some really cool people but it was a really long rehearsal schedules,” he said ahead of the villa.

“I only did Strictly for a really short amount of time. I think I did one episode a couple years ago and it was a very quick turnaround but it allowed me to meet amazing people.”

He has also danced on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Charleen was once in a music video!

Casa Amor girl Charleen once released a song, naturally. In 2020, she did a collab with another Dublin-based artist and released The Secret. The song was with rapper TheWheloFella. Yes, since she’s been in the villa the video has been dug up. It’s got 135k views.

Another one! Simba has been on TV before

Simba has been on TV before, and not just any ol’ TV, but another dating show. He appeared on Pop The Balloon Or Find Love, on Netflix and YouTube, just months before Love Island.

The show is like speed dating, focused around one single who is evaluated by a panel of potential suitors, who each have a balloon. They pop it if they aren’t interested, or keep it if they are.

Simba met a few girls and introduced himself to them, but popped his balloon. So, no love found!

Charleen was nearly on Love Island before

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charleen Murphy (@charleenmurphy)

Charleen had a wild career before Love Island, and one that involved nearly getting cast on the show previously. She’s been trying to get in that villa for years.

Charleen auditioned for Love Island in 2020, before her last relationship. “I got through two rounds; there are quite a few. I was flown to England for the auditions, and I just wasn’t chosen,” she told Evoke in 2021.

“It is exactly how you would imagine it is, they ask you, ‘What would you do in these situations in the villa, who would you go for, what is your type’ etc. They have a really set idea in their mind each year who they want.”

She then started dating Irish footballer Dano Mandroiu, but in January they broke up after four years together. Following this, her good friend and fellow Islander Lucinda Strafford put in a good word with producers, and Charleen was cast.

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