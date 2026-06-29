Charleen Murphy’s huge career before Love Island and why everyone is obsessed with her already

4 hours ago

Casa Amor has just kicked off on Love Island 2026, and one of the new girls we’ve been introduced to is Charleen Murphy. She might not be a fresh face for everyone, as she’s pretty well established in her career already. TikTok has been in a frenzy over the idea she could be an Islander. You could argue, she definitely doesn’t need a fame boost.

Charleen is 27, and an influencer from Dublin, Ireland. Ahead of the show, she said: “I’m naturally a flirty person, I’ve got a good heart and good energy. I think if you go in with too much of a strategy, it’s like you’re forcing it and not being yourself. I’m going to be myself and go with what my heart says and follow my gut. I’ll talk to everyone, give everyone a chance, even people I might not necessarily have my eye on because people could surprise you so you never know! I’ll be bringing the Irish charm.”

So, who is Charleen and why has everyone been talking about her maybe being on Love Island for weeks now? Here are all the details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charleen Murphy (@charleenmurphy)

Charleen Murphy has been rumoured for Love Island for months, and she was nearly on the show before

Charleen was the first rumoured Islander for the show this year, and was a name linked with the 2026 villa literally months ago. It would seem bosses have had their sights on her for a very, very long time.

Charleen was first said to be in talks back in early May, with bosses apparently eyeing her up for being “really gorgeous and fun” with “a lot of Irish charm”.

Charleen already knows the ropes a bit, having auditioned for Love Island in 2020, before her last relationship. “I got through two rounds; there are quite a few. I was flown to England for the auditions, and I just wasn’t chosen,” she told Evoke in 2021. “It is exactly how you would imagine it is, they ask you, ‘What would you do in these situations in the villa, who would you go for, what is your type’ etc. They have a really set idea in their mind each year who they want.”

Charleen had previously been dating Irish footballer Dano Mandroiu, but in January they broke up after four years together.

She’s a huge influencer, and is best mates with Love Island star Lucinda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucinda (@lucindastrafford)

Charleen is already huge in the influencer world, with brand deals and trips being her full-time job. She has 459k followers on Instagram, and a further 433k followers on TikTok. Charleen runs her brand, DB Fashion & Makeup Bloggers Ltd, which has been established since 2022.

Charleen is besties with Love Island veteran, Lucinda Strafford. Despite keeping tight-lipped about whether her friend was going to be on the show, it was apparently Lucinda who put in a good word for her with show bosses. It’s all about who you know!

When Charleen was flown out for Love Island, she was literally on an influencer brand trip. She was in St Tropez with haircare brand Kérastase. This was alongside the likes of Lucinda, and other Islanders Jessie Wynter and Mimii Ngulube.

Charleen already has a management, as a ‘leading digital creator’ and podcaster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charleen Murphy (@charleenmurphy)

Charleen is already signed to a management, which for everyone else will be what happens when they leave the villa. She’s signed to Icon Management, and on the company website is described as a “leading digital creator”.

Her full bio reads: “Charleen Murphy is one of Ireland’s leading digital creators, making a significant impact in beauty, fashion, and entertainment. With a highly engaged audience across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, she has led successful collaborations, including two sell-out collections with KASH Beauty, her own Lynott Jewellery line, and a co-founded apparel brand BirdHaus.

“Beyond content creation, Charleen is the award-winning co-host of the hit podcast ‘Hold My Drink’, which has sold out 13 live shows and earned prestigious accolades such as the James Joyce Award. A passionate advocate for social causes, she uses her platform to drive meaningful conversations alongside her trend-setting influence.

“Her professionalism, creativity, and ability to consistently exceed expectations make her a top choice for brands looking to connect with an engaged and loyal audience. Recognised as the Goss.ie’s Influencer of the Year 2024 and nominated again for 2025, Charleen continues to shape Ireland’s digital landscape.”

Charleen has dipped her toes in the music industry too!

Charleen once released a song – she’s a woman of many talents! She once did a collab with another Dublin-based artist and released The Secret. The song was with rapper TheWheloFella, and was released in 2020. Yes, since she’s been in the villa the video has been dug up.

It’s got 135k views. Not bad!

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