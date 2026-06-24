Dumped Islander reveals which Love Island 2026 cast members are most frosty and unwelcoming

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A dumped Islander has revealed which of the Love Island 2026 cast members were the most unwelcoming to new bombshells and wow, it says a lot.

Namibia was a bombshell earlier this year, and was just dumped alongside Sam. Now, during an interview, she hasn’t held back with sharing who’s not exactly the most kind to new Islanders.

Speaking on The Debrief, she shared which Islanders made her feel the most uncomfortable. You might be shocked to know one Islander who she named and shamed was a bombshell themselves – so would know what it’s like to have to come in late, and try to fit in with the group.

On Love Island: The Debrief, Toni asked Namibia: “Who was the least welcoming when you came in as a bombshell?” Namibia replied: “Girls wise. Everyone was welcoming, but a vibe I didn’t really get off anyone… I would probably say maybe Priya a little bit and maybe Robyn a little bit. I’m not going to lie.”

She admitted that “all the girls were fuming” initially when she arrived, and added: “So I was like, I hear it, if you don’t want to welcome me with open arms.” She was interviewed alongside Sam, who tried to reassure Namibia, and told her it “wasn’t a you problem” and it was probably down to Namibia’s entrance being alongside all the boys.

During the chat, Namibia also admitted it was “hard” to come in as a bombshell, when people were already established in friendships and relationships.

Other Islanders have also said Priya wasn’t the most easy to get on with. Others have said she’s not in the villa for the right reasons, and that they “wouldn’t call her a friend” after living with her in the villa.

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