The Tab
Priya on Love Island 2026

‘Stay in your lane’: The harsh things dumped Islanders have said about what Priya is *really* like

‘She knows there are cameras’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Priya has been getting a lot of heat on Love Island 2026 recently. Despite sitting down with Lorenzo and telling him she feels as though she’s “genuine”, other Islanders have clashed with her, and spoke about her “ego” coming out.

The show has been going on for a few weeks now, so a number of Islanders have been dumped. And now they’re back home, they’ve been talking in interviews about their experiences. One topic seems to be coming up a lot: Priya.

So here’s exactly what the dumped Islanders of Love Island 2026 have had to say about what Priya is really like as a person.

‘She’s not there for the right reasons’

Love Island 2026

via ITV

Robyn appeared on The Debrief, and was asked which Islander isn’t on the show for the right reasons. She said it’s Priya, and then revealed more about what she thinks of her.

“It’s Priya. It’s giving super fan [of the show],” she said. “I like her as a person. She’s a lovely girl, we really did get on. But I genuinely do really think you can spot the people who aren’t in it for the right reasons. Even with the most recent episodes, she’s now jumping from boy to boy. I get that’s what you’ve got to do in there…but I think she needs to stay in her lane now. She wants a bit of everyone.”

Robyn was then asked if Priya was “doing too much” and she replied that she is. “I think she knows there are cameras,” Robyn said. “Listen, nothing against her, if that’s your vibe you do you. But I don’t know if I would say she’s in there for the right reasons. I do think it’s giving super fan vibes.” Ouch!

‘I wouldn’t call her a friend’

Love Island 2026

via ITV

Victoria also appeared on The Debrief and was asked about Priya. When host Yas mentioned that the girls in the villa “weren’t vibing” with Priya, Victoria said it’s because she’s not a girls’ girl.

“Priya says she’s a girls’ girl, but she’s not really 100 per cent a girls’ girl,” she said. “Like, I like her but I wouldn’t call her my best friend, or my friend or anything.”

‘Priya is full throttle’

Love Island 2026

via ITV

George has also weighed in on the discussion, and said despite only being in the villa with her for two days, he learned a lot about Priya. In a chat with Captial, he said: “Priya is full throttle.”

He then agreed with the others that “she isn’t a girls’ girl for sure”. George added: “I think the girls will eventually start… I think there will be friction.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Rumoured Love Island 2026 bombshells

All the rumoured bombshells we still have ready to rock up on Love Island 2026

Bonnie Blue and Love Island 2026 stars

Bonnie Blue rips into Love Island’s Jasmine calling her a ‘hypocrite’ in deeply personal spat

Inside three-year relationship Jasmine had with majorly famous footballer before Love Island 2026

Latest

Emilie Kiser speaks about feeling like an ‘unfit’ mother in first interview since son’s drowning

Ellissa Bain

She has opened up on a new podcast

The awful reason Oliver Tree’s body is yet to be identified after the helicopter crash

Kieran Galpin

All the other victims have been identified

Bonnie Blue baby shower event

All the bleak and disgusting videos Bonnie Blue has posted from her baby shower event

Hayley Soen

This should be illegal

‘Part time creator, full time dad’: Nostalgic YouTuber Alfie Deyes’ life now as he disappears

Ellissa Bain

He’s put the PointlessBlog days behind him

All the tragic details investigation into 21-year-old bungee jumper’s death has uncovered

Hayley Soen

Three men have been charged, but say they ‘don’t remember’ what happened

From sleeping to partying: Here’s how KCL students are celebrating the end of exam season

Gamze Aslan

Goodbye exams, hello freedom

ope

Love Island’s Ope reveals how to say his name, and the backstory should make some feel guilty

Kieran Galpin

The great name debate has been settled

All the best London venues to watch England in the World Cup

Raima Sharma

It’s time to round up your flatmates and switch off your phones

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by research income – Oxford gets £801m, LSE just £41m

Esther Knowles

Oxford makes £198m more from research grants than from tuition fees – while LSE, despite ranking third for research quality, brings in the least research income of any Russell Group university

Priya on Love Island 2026

‘Stay in your lane’: The harsh things dumped Islanders have said about what Priya is *really* like

Hayley Soen

‘She knows there are cameras’

Bungee

Three bungee workers formally charged with girl’s death, as their bizarre defence becomes clear

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s all erased from my mind’

Right, here’s every Russell Group uni as a UK festival based only on vibes – no offence Durham

Caitlyn Wright

Cardiff University is giving major Truck Festival energy

‘All we wanted was to have fun’: Brazil bungee jumper’s friend says he’s living a ‘nightmare’

Ellissa Bain

He was there when she tragically died

All the Exeter venues where you can watch England in the World Cup

Manaswini Chitre

Electric vibes, cold pints, and good games is what we’re all about

We have a new Harlan Coben drama coming to Netflix this week – and it sounds incredible

Hayley Soen

Think all the twists and turns we usually get

Graduating? Here are the Liverpool summer traditions you’ll miss most

Hannah Auckland

Everything is better in the sun. As another academic year comes to a close and graduation season rolls around, it feels like the perfect time to appreciate the little things that make Liverpool summers so special.

Taylor Parker criminal mugshot

The horrific list of Taylor Parker’s further criminal activity that Maternal Instinct missed out

Hayley Soen

From fraud to murder plots

Maternal Instinct director reveals why she chose not to interview Taylor Parker in prison

Ellissa Bain

They didn’t want her in the documentary

Maternal Instinct

Wow, Taylor Parker has finally admitted what ‘really happened’ with Reagan Simmons

Kieran Galpin

She went into graphic detail in her confession

All the best spots in Leeds to watch England in the World Cup

Lucy Eason

For the self-proclaimed football ‘experts’ and novices alike