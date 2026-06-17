‘Stay in your lane’: The harsh things dumped Islanders have said about what Priya is *really* like

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Priya has been getting a lot of heat on Love Island 2026 recently. Despite sitting down with Lorenzo and telling him she feels as though she’s “genuine”, other Islanders have clashed with her, and spoke about her “ego” coming out.

The show has been going on for a few weeks now, so a number of Islanders have been dumped. And now they’re back home, they’ve been talking in interviews about their experiences. One topic seems to be coming up a lot: Priya.

So here’s exactly what the dumped Islanders of Love Island 2026 have had to say about what Priya is really like as a person.

‘She’s not there for the right reasons’

Robyn appeared on The Debrief, and was asked which Islander isn’t on the show for the right reasons. She said it’s Priya, and then revealed more about what she thinks of her.

“It’s Priya. It’s giving super fan [of the show],” she said. “I like her as a person. She’s a lovely girl, we really did get on. But I genuinely do really think you can spot the people who aren’t in it for the right reasons. Even with the most recent episodes, she’s now jumping from boy to boy. I get that’s what you’ve got to do in there…but I think she needs to stay in her lane now. She wants a bit of everyone.”

Robyn was then asked if Priya was “doing too much” and she replied that she is. “I think she knows there are cameras,” Robyn said. “Listen, nothing against her, if that’s your vibe you do you. But I don’t know if I would say she’s in there for the right reasons. I do think it’s giving super fan vibes.” Ouch!

‘I wouldn’t call her a friend’

Victoria also appeared on The Debrief and was asked about Priya. When host Yas mentioned that the girls in the villa “weren’t vibing” with Priya, Victoria said it’s because she’s not a girls’ girl.

“Priya says she’s a girls’ girl, but she’s not really 100 per cent a girls’ girl,” she said. “Like, I like her but I wouldn’t call her my best friend, or my friend or anything.”

‘Priya is full throttle’

George has also weighed in on the discussion, and said despite only being in the villa with her for two days, he learned a lot about Priya. In a chat with Captial, he said: “Priya is full throttle.”

He then agreed with the others that “she isn’t a girls’ girl for sure”. George added: “I think the girls will eventually start… I think there will be friction.”

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