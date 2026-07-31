Girl, people have clocked who Love Island winner Lorenzo followed first and it’s SO JUICY

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With the conclusion of Love Island, people have started to dig through Instagram analytics for the winners, Julia and Lorenzo.

It quickly became clear that Julia only followed a select few of her Love Island co-stars, people like Lorenzo, Angelista, Simba, Mica, Ellie, Robyn, Nevaeh, Olivia, and Charleen. Lorenzo was *slightly* more democratic with his following, only snubbing Lola, Fitzy, and Yasmin.

But that wasn’t juicy enough, apparently, because now the stalkers on Twitter are using third-party apps to check up on their fav Love Island stars.

Lorenzo followed one Love Island girl before Julia

Right, so there’s this website called Dolphin Radar that allows you to analyse various features of Instagram. It can even see the order in which people were followed on the platform, so people used it for various Love Island stars.

A screenshot shared to Twitter showed that Lorenzo followed one Islander before following his girlfriend and fellow winner, Julia.

Drum roll, please – but you already know the answer: Jasmine. He followed Angelista after Julia, who came next. Of course, there are a whole host of reasons he could have followed Jasmine first, but social media has certainly run with it.

Though Jasmine and Lorenzo were an item in the earliest days of season 13, for most of the show, she was with Kavan. Still, they maintained a friendship, if you can really call it that.

You see, for many people over on Twitter, Jasmine and Lorenzo were a match made in heaven. He seemed to genuinely care for her, and the small moments of affection were latched onto like the last slice of cake at a birthday party.

lorenzo followed jasmine before following julia 😭😭 he’s never beating the affair allegations#loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/hrSrjx7UMe — lulu (@infernallywill) July 29, 2026

“I really am so intrigued by the psychology behind Jasmine and Lorenzo refusing to get together,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “The concept of Jasmine following Lorenzo on Instagram immediately after getting her phone back after every insect on the floor told us she wouldn’t want to be friends with him.”

“And when I say Lorenzo secretly told Jasmine to let him win the show so he can pay for their baecation after she dumps Kavan’s ass, then what?” someone else added.

Look, Lorenzo and Julia are very much loved up right now. Right now…

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Featured image credit: ITV